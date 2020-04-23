BB System Dashbord
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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BB System Dashboard is a dashboard that collects signals from the currencies you will select, or from all the currencies of your metatreder by setting the item Check all currency pairs. The buttons are clickable and open the desired chart. Whenever there is a signal, the dashboard warns you with a visual and audio signal. You can immediately open the chart and then open the position. This dashboard will help you to be more profitable in your trading, because it uses one of the best indicators on the market, 95% profitable. The dashboard is then used with the BB System indicator. By combining the two indicators you will know when there will be a BB System Indicator signal in a chart of your metatreder. You will have control over all currencies.
Good morning Mr Liberty. Please... realize that it is not an EA as you say... it is an indicator, and therefore it does not work properly and does not give any signals. Can you give some explanation? Or do I have to pay for nothing. I will rate the "INDICATOR" OR the "EA" when it works. I can't comment on something that doesn't work
Buongiorno signor Libertà. Per favore... renditi conto che non è un EA come dici tu... è un indicatore, e quindi non funziona correttamente e non dà alcun segnale. Puoi dare qualche spiegazione? O devo pagare niente. Valuterò "INDICATOR" O "EA" quando funziona. Non posso commentare qualcosa che non funziona
You must put the dashboard in the Expert folder and it must be used with the BB system indicator as specified in the description (The dashboard is then used with the BB System indicator)
The Dashboard works perfectly. Any problems you find are available. After placing the dashboard in the Expert folder, drag the Dashboard to any chart.
Put in the dashboard input values the currency pairs written exactly as your platform wrote them.
Put the BB system indicator on the charts of the same currency copies you have chosen and you will see that it works.