BB System Dashbord

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BB System Dashboard is a dashboard that collects signals from the currencies you will select, or from all the currencies of your metatreder by setting the item Check all currency pairs. The buttons are clickable and open the desired chart. Whenever there is a signal, the dashboard warns you with a visual and audio signal. You can immediately open the chart and then open the position. This dashboard will help you to be more profitable in your trading, because it uses one of the best indicators on the market, 95% profitable. The dashboard is then used with the BB System indicator. By combining the two indicators you will know when there will be a BB System Indicator signal in a chart of your metatreder. You will have control over all currencies.







