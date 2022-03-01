MaxamdMin
- Indicators
- GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 March 2022
- Activations: 5
The MaxandMin Indicator when used with the Super Canale Indicator gives strength to the input signal. When the arrow of this indicator appears with that of the Super Channel the signal is input, when it appears alone the signal is alert.
You can also use this indicator with price action to define the true highs and lows of the price.
Its use with the Super Canale indicator gives an additional warning signal or profitable entry.
Great indicator for reversals. Creator needs to add 1- Alerts. 2- When changing arrow color, they revert back to original color.