Spolantropo

Black friday

This type of trading attempts to take advantage of speed and computing resources.


The operational strategy of the EA is based on the use of an input with signal from the Bollinger Bands, ADX, and CCI with an output on the signal of the Donchian Channel, ATR and Alligator. These parameters are fixed and cannot be optimized. You can optimize money management depending on the capital you have.



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The strategy makes elaborate decisions to initiate orders based on information received electronically and which is getting better each time.
For use on    GBPUSD only M15 .The EA takes computerization of the order flow in the financial markets of this currency.  The EA works only on very popular instrument GBPUSD. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable takeprofit and stoploss.
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Program trades were preprogrammed to automatically enter or exit trades based on various factors of quantum mathematics calculation. The EA is programmed to learn from its losses.
You just have to let it work. Do not worry if you see it losing, it is precisely at that moment that the EA analyzes itself and carries out its transformations in order to reverse the situation.

 You just have to act on money management based on your capital. If you put money management True, to have a 0.01 lot you have to set Fixed Lot at 0.001
Look at the Test images and copy the settings.
Optimize according to your capital and you will have great satisfaction with this EA. =============================================================================================================================================================== Remember. IMPORTANT, GBPUSD only M5 Test and act only on money management in relation to your capital. The EA can lose several times in a row but while it loses it calculates to improve and gain in the future..

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Standard Setting


Fixed lot 0.1
Variable Money 2
Variable Lot Value 0.001 


Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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