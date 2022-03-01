Super Canale
- Indicators
- GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 March 2022
- Activations: 5
The super channel is a very profitable indicator to be used preferably on TF H1 and H4 also in a combined version using two of them together. Its signal is excellent and used with evaluation of supports and resistances the signal is very precise. The first warning signs are the dots, green dot warning of an upcoming buy signal, red dot warning of an upcoming sell signal.
The blue arrows is the buy opening signal, the red arrow is the sell opening signal.
Arrows Repaint . Not a responsive Author