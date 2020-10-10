Austin Trend Scanner

Introducing the Austin Trend Scanner: Your Ultimate Tool for Timely Trend Identification.


The Austin Trend Scanner is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 4 indicator meticulously engineered to provide traders with precise trend reversal signals across multiple timeframes. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying profitable trading opportunities.


Key Features:

1. Non-Repainting Signals: The Austin Trend Scanner delivers non-repainting signals, ensuring traders can trust the accuracy of the generated signals for making informed trading decisions.

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: This indicator scans different timeframes and applies sophisticated filters to identify the prevailing trend as soon as it forms, allowing traders to capitalize on early trend reversals and maximize profit potential.

3. Consistent Profits: When used in conjunction with proper money and risk management techniques, the Austin Trend Scanner has the potential to generate consistent profits for traders, enhancing overall trading performance.

4. Immediate Entry and Exit Points: Entry points are signaled immediately after the arrow forms, providing traders with timely entry opportunities. Traders can exit positions at the next arrow, optimizing profit-taking strategies.

5. Pip Gain Visualization: The Austin Trend Scanner also displays the number of pips that could have been gained by riding the completed trend, offering valuable insights into potential profit opportunities.


Experience the power of the Austin Trend Scanner and unlock your potential for success in forex trading. With its advanced features, multi-timeframe analysis, and accurate signals, this indicator empowers traders to trade with confidence and precision, even in the most challenging market conditions.


Discover the Austin Trend Scanner and revolutionize your trading experience today.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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