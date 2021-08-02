The FTR Multi-Timeframe indicator is a versatile tool that can add great value to your trading arsenal.

This indicator is intended to be used to add confluence to your already existing trading strategy, such as, breakout & retest, supply and demand, patterns or continuation trading.

FTR Multi-Timeframe is a continuation indicator.

Rules are attached as a screenshot.





Settings for Demo/Strategy Tester:

Set Server_Time_Filter to false in indicator settings ( IMPORTANT! ).

in indicator settings ( ). Tick 'Show object descriptions' in chart settings (right click chart -> Properties -> Common -> Show Object Descriptions) to see which timeframe rectangle is drawn.





Features :

Enhanced FTR's conditions set by myself.

Multi-timeframe (up to 4H ) - conveniently open one chart to scan 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H and 4H.

) - conveniently open one chart to scan 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H and 4H. Moving average filter can be applied to filter poor trades - Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted Moving Average with Period and Shift inputs (14 EMA recommended).

Option to look for Engulf FTR's only - refer to attached screenshot.

Minimum FTR body size in pips can be set to further filter out poor setups.

Server Time Filter can be set to only send alerts between certain hours (for example, between 08:00 and 15:00).

(for example, between 08:00 and 15:00). Day and Server time can be displayed (location of label also can be changed to a different corner) with green indicating that the indicator is scanning the charts.

indicating that the indicator is scanning the charts. Rectangles can be drawn for FTR's.

can be drawn for FTR's. Either one rectangle drawn at a time (using 4H customisable colour) OR rectangle drawn for each timeframe with customisable colours.

rectangle drawn at a time (using 4H customisable colour) rectangle drawn for timeframe with colours. Rectangle object description label contains timeframe which the FTR formed (right click chart -> Properties -> Common -> Show Object Descriptions).

object description contains which the FTR formed (right click chart -> Properties -> Common -> Show Object Descriptions). Candle history limit can be set to scan previous FTR's.

FTR's. Alerts can be set to be sent to MT4 mobile app, email or audible alerts (email and mobile app notifications can be setup by going to Tools -> Options).

can be set to be sent to MT4 mobile app, email or audible alerts (email and mobile app notifications can be setup by going to Tools -> Options). Refer to screenshot to see all indicator settings.

Alerts do not repaint - notification only sent on confirmation.

Trading examples are attached as screenshots.