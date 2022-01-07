MultiHunting

Multicurrency Expert Advisor is based on a correlation system between trading instruments and position volumes.





The key role is played by the money management system and the unique ratio of the number and direction of open transactions.





Advisor is not a scalper. The speed of execution of orders is not critical for the confident work of a trading expert.

Working trading instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDCHF, USDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY.

Advisor is ready for full automated trading. No additional settings are required. Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1328312

To get started, you need to install the adviser on any one chart.

Settings:

Trading Tools;

The main timeframe;

Open more positions in this period?

The period in which the closure occurred and there will be no transactions until its end;

Close all positions on Friday?

hour to close positions on Friday;

Risk for calculating a trading lot;

If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

You can limit the maximum lot;

The minimum candle size of the main timeframe;

Step between positions;

Multiplication factor for positions;

The maximum number of positions;

Percentage of profit to close;

Comments on orders;

Magic number;

Slip;

Show logo on the chart?

Show info text?

Text size;

Text color.




