Ai Gold Master Pro

AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20

🤖 Intelligent Expert Advisor with Multi-Indicator Strategy for Gold and Forex

AI GOLD MASTER PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multiple classic technical indicators with intelligent proprietary filters to identify high-probability trades. Specially developed for XAUUSD (Gold), but fully compatible with any Forex pair, this EA uses a conservative and calculated approach to protect your capital while seeking consistent profits.

📊 STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The EA operates based on the convergence of multiple technical indicators working in harmony:

🎯 Entry Logic

  • Trend confirmation system using dynamic moving average crossovers

  • Momentum filter to identify optimal overbought/oversold zones

  • Trend strength validator to avoid false signals in ranging markets

🛡️ Advanced Protection Filters

  • Volatility-based filter - avoids low-momentum environments

  • Spread protection - blocks entries under adverse liquidity conditions

⚙️ SUGGESTED SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD M15

For optimal performance on Gold, use these base values (internal parameters are pre-configured):

Parameter Value
Magic Number 123456
Lot Multiplier 0.01
Minimum Lot 0.01
Maximum Lot 20.0
Max Daily Loss % 3.0
Max Spread (pips) 50.0
Stop Loss (pips) 3000
Take Profit (pips) 750

Note: These values are embedded in the EA's core and work together with the proprietary indicator settings.

📈 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS

  •  XAUUSD (Gold) - Primary optimized symbol

  • GBPUSD - Excellent alternative

  • EURUSD - Consistent in trending markets

  • Compatible with all Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities

Supported Timeframes

  • M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully configurable)

  • Multi-timeframe compatible

✅ COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

✔️ Production-ready code - Extensively tested, zero known bugs
✔️ Transparent yet protected - Understand the logic without exposing every detail
✔️ Account type agnostic - Compatible with Netting, Hedge, or preferably RAW accounts
✔️ Built-in fail-safes - Daily loss protection saves accounts on bad days
✔️ Performance optimized - Won't slow down your MT5 terminal
✔️ Regular updates - Continuous improvements included

📋 MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: RAW or low spread

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

  • Minimum Capital: $100 (0.01 lot)

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  1. Past performance does not guarantee future results

  2. Always test on demo first before deploying to live accounts

  3. Adjust risk parameters according to your account size and risk tolerance

  4. For XAUUSD, wider stops are recommended due to inherent volatility

📦 WHAT YOU GET

  • ✅ Compiled .ex5 file - ready to use immediately

  •  After purchase, contact me to receive the AI background image 🖼️

  • ✅ Priority after-sales support

  • ✅ Free updates for all versions

🔒 PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

This EA incorporates proprietary algorithms and optimized parameter combinations developed through extensive backtesting and live market experience.

AI GOLD MASTER PRO V5.20 - Professional-grade automated trading. Let the robot work while you sleep! 🚀

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CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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