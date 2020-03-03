TrendSniiper

TrendSniiper v2.0 — Artificial Intelligence Powering Your Trades

"When the market screams chaos, TrendSniiper hears patterns."

Have you ever wondered why some traders seem to have a sixth sense for avoiding bad trades?

It's not luck. It's not mystical intuition. It's pattern recognition — the same technology that enables self-driving cars to avoid accidents and doctors to detect diseases before symptoms appear.

Now, this technology is in your hands.

🧠 The Smart Trading Revolution

TrendSniiper is not just another Expert Advisor. It's a hybrid trading system that combines the robustness of proven strategies with the power of an artificial brain trained on thousands of market scenarios.

While other EAs operate in the dark, TrendSniiper SEES.

Our Machine Learning model analyzes 23 market dimensions in real-time — volatility, momentum, time cycles, band expansion — and answers one crucial question:

"Is this trade worth the risk?"

If the answer is no, TrendSniiper simply doesn't enter. No emotion. No hesitation. No regret.

🛡️ The Protection You've Always Wanted

Imagine a bodyguard that:

  • ✅ Analyzes every opportunity before you act
  • ✅ Blocks entries with high drawdown probability
  • ✅ Only allows trades with low-risk profiles
  • ✅ Works 24/5 without fatigue or emotional bias

That's TrendSniiper's ONNX Filter.

📊 Core Strategy: The Art of Mean Reversion

Behind the artificial intelligence lies a proven mean-reversion strategy with adaptive grid:

  • 📍 Precise entries at market exhaustion points
  • 📍 Dynamic position management
  • 📍 Smart Take Profit based on weighted average price
  • 📍 Optional trailing stop to maximize profits

The result? A system that captures correction movements while ML protects you from explosive breakouts.

🎛️ Full Control in Your Hands

Customize every aspect:

Parameter What It Does
ML Filter Toggle intelligent protection on/off
Threshold Adjust filter sensitivity
Risk Level Define your risk appetite
Multi-Symbol Trade multiple pairs simultaneously

💡 Who Is TrendSniiper For?

✅ Traders tired of seeing profits destroyed by 1 bad trade

✅ Those who value capital preservation over quick gains

✅ Professionals who want to automate without losing control

✅ Tech enthusiasts who appreciate real innovation

⚠️ Who Is It NOT For?

❌ Those seeking a "miracle robot" that multiplies accounts in days

❌ Traders who don't understand that losses are part of the game

❌ Anyone without patience to let the system work

🚀 The Future of Algorithmic Trading Has Begun

While other EAs stayed frozen in time, TrendSniiper evolved.

Artificial Intelligence is no longer science fiction. It's no longer exclusive to billion-dollar hedge funds.

It's accessible. It's real. It's here.

