🚀 【Eliminate Market Noise】High-Precision Trend Channel that Automatically Adapts to Volatility

The "Adaptive Trend Channel Pro v1.0" was developed to completely resolve the shortcomings of conventional fixed-width channels (such as Moving Averages ± Pips). The channel width dynamically expands and contracts according to the market's Average True Range (ATR), which is the current volatility. This avoids false signals during ranging markets and provides highly reliable entry signals when a clear trend emerges.

💡 Core Advantages of this Indicator

Volatility Adaptability (ATR-Based): The channel narrows when the market is quiet and widens when the market is active. It consistently displays the "appropriate" trading range for the current market environment.

Noise Elimination: Since the channel width changes dynamically based on volatility, useless signals caused by short-term market noise are significantly reduced.

2-Tier High-Value Alerts: It is equipped with two types of high-precision alerts, supporting both trend emergence and mean reversion strategies.

🔔 2 Types of Alert Functions (High-Value Signals)

This product offers two distinct alerts that can be independently turned ON/OFF, catering to the user's trading strategy.

Alert Function Signal Detected Recommended Strategy 1. Channel Breakout The closing price of the candlestick closes definitively outside the Upper/Lower Channel boundary. Trend Following: Confirms the emergence or continuation of a new trend, typically accompanied by an increase in volatility. 2. Midline Touch The price reverses from the Upper/Lower Channel and crosses the Center Line (MA). Mean Reversion (Buy the Dip/Sell the Rally): An ideal opportunity for follow-up entries when the overheated price reverts back to the mean (Center Line).

🚨 Alert & Notification Features

Standard MT4 Alert ( Alert() )

Mobile Notifications ( SendNotification ) (Highly Recommended)

Email Notifications ( SendMail )

Cooldown Function: To prevent alert fatigue, the system will not continuously notify the same type of signal until the set number of bars ( Cooldown_Bars ) has passed.

📊 Optimal Timeframes and Parameter Settings

While the product can be used on all timeframes, we highly recommend operating it on M30 or H1 where price action and volatility changes are most clearly defined.

Category Recommended Timeframe Reason for Recommendation Day Trading M30, H1 (Optimal) Offers strong noise resistance and clearly captures intraday trend shifts. Ensures a good frequency of high-reliability signals. Scalping M5, M15 Signal frequency is high, but the potential for false signals due to noise is also higher. Recommended for experienced users. Swing Trading H4, D1 Signals are rare, but when they occur, they indicate very strong, potentially long-term trends or major reversals.

⚙️ Recommended Initial Settings (For H1 Operation)

Parameter Name Default Value Recommended Value (H1) Purpose CenterMA_Period 20 20 Smoothing period for the Center Line (Short-term trend). ATR_Period 14 14 Period for volatility measurement. ATR_Multiplier 2.0 2.5 Channel width adjustment. Setting it to 2.5 on H1 defines larger moves as breakouts. Cooldown_Bars 5 3 A cooldown of 3 bars (3 hours) on H1 is sufficient for signal selection.





✅ Steps After Purchase

Attach the indicator to your chart and select the H1 or M30 timeframe. Start by adjusting the ATR_Multiplier to confirm the channel width is appropriate for your chosen currency pair and timeframe. Turn on Alert_Enable_Breakout and start receiving high-precision trend signals.

Seller: Grazia.com

Dramatically improve your trading accuracy with Adaptive Trend Channel Pro v1.0!