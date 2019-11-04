MASR Bands

5

Or Moving Average Support Resistance Bands.

MASR Bands indicator is a moving average surrounded by two bands that work together as support and resistance levels. Statistically, MASR Bands contain price candles 93% of the time. Here is how it is calculated in steps:

1. The first step is to calculate the highest high (HHV) and the lowest low (LLV) for an X period of time.

2. The second step is to divide HHV by LLV to get how wide is the distance between them as a percentage. I call the results of this step MASR Filter.

3. MASR Filter = Sum ((HHV / LLV)-1) / Number of Bars

4. I call the upper band MAR which is a shortcut for Moving Average Resistance. I call the lower band MAS which is a shortcut for Moving Average Support. The moving average in between the bands is called The Center Line.

5. MAR = MASR Center + (75% x MASR Filter x MASR Center)

6. MASR Center is a moving average.

7. MAS = MASR Center - (75% x MASR Filter x MASR Center)

Important Links


What makes MASR Bands so special is the volatility index, which depends in its calculation on the range of the complete swing movement rather than the movement from one bar to another like Average True Range or Standard Deviation calculations.

How to use MASR Bands?

  1. Suggested buy.When price candles penetrate MAR to the downside.
  2. Suggested sell.When price candles penetrate MAS to the upside.

MASR Bands Features

  • MASR Bands do not repaint or recalculate their results.
  • Well-designed parameters to help the user easily navigate between them.
  • Sound, Mobile notification and, email alerts depending on user choice.
  • MASR Bands code is revised to make sure that it will not consume the user's PC memory.

MASR Bands Inputs

1) MASR INPUTS

  • MASR Candles.The number of candles used in calculations. The default is 40. If less than two, MASR Bands will be terminated, an alert message will pop up on the screen.
  • MASR Moving Average Method.Average calculation method. Default is Simple.

2) MASR ALERTS

  • Show Arrows & Vertical Lines:Show arrows when a signal appears or vertical lines or both.
  • TDO Arrow Size: The default is one.
  • Sound Alert: The default is true.
  • Send Email:The default is false.
  • Send Notification:The default is false.

3) MASR STYLE

  • Chart Colors List.The user can choose between four different color lists for his chart or he can choose (Do Nothing) if he wants to use his own list.


If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

Reviews 15
jabautista
4052
jabautista 2021.12.23 18:29 
 

The best bands indicator I have used.

宏安 顏
75
宏安 顏 2021.07.30 12:02 
 

very nice

TheFXChamp
366
TheFXChamp 2021.04.18 09:14 
 

Awesome indicator it helps identify ranging low volatile markets Oversold/overbought when price hit the bands pullbacks in trending markets works well with the deviation channel too plus it don't use alot of my computer's processing power. Great job

