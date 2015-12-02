BE Channel OHLC

3

The creation of this indicator was inspired by the phrase of the famous trader Michael Covel "Price is the best indicator in the world". Not everyone is able to see the market through the eyes of a professional. Probably an indicator that does not distort the price and visualizes what is happening on the market can help you. Indicator "BE Channel OHLC" has been created for this purpose.

The indicator name has not been chosen by chance. The indicator draws a channel using OHLC prices (OPEN, HIGH, LOW, CLOSE). They are the basis for plotting the chart in the trading terminal. The same data are used for mathematical calculations of most indicators, but BE Channel OHLC uses these data unchanged, as they are.

  • The indicator plots a channel formed by the OHLC levels of candlesticks of the timeframe selected in the settings.
  • It visually demonstrates the nesting of smaller timeframes into higher time periods.
  • It allows you to observe the trend formation on lower timeframes and keep tracking of what is happening on higher ones.
  • It does not change the data, therefore it cannot be mistaken, is never delayed or redrawn.
  • The levels can be used for support and resistance, and also as signal levels for determining trend reversals.

Since the price serves as an indicator, it is used to find the entry and exit signals. To achieve these goals, the indicator constructively provides the channel shift, so its levels can be used as a signal for determining the trend reversal, for the calculation of stop loss and take profit, or as support and resistance, depending on the rules of the used trading strategy.


Indicator Parameters

Selecting Timeframe:

  • H1
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
  • YA

Michael Covel says that trading on timeframes below one-hour does not make sense, that is why smaller periods cannot be selected in the indicator.


Possible Indicator Use Options

Signal Types:

  • Price crossing the CLOSE line – a signal to enter in the direction allowed by the signals filter.
  • Price crossing the OPEN line – a signal to close all positions by Market.

A Filter of Signals:

  • CLOSE above OPEN – BUY trading is possible.
  • OPEN above CLOSE – SELL trading is possible.

STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT:

  • HIGH - depending on the trade direction allowed by the signal filter.
  • LOW - depending on the trade direction allowed by the signal filter.

Attention! The indicator is not a trading system. The above described possible use variant is published as a sample and does not guarantee profit from its use. The indicator can be used as a part of trading systems.


Author

Valery V. Alexeev, a private investor, stock trader, programmer and founder of "BREAKEVEN POINT" - development of automated trading systems.

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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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bobotrader 2016.09.18 18:41 
 

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