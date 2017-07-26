Classic Keltner Channel

4.87

Or CKC.

This indicator works depending on the classic ten-day moving average rule described by Chester W. Keltner (1909–1998). All parameters are set to the classic version of the Keltner system by default, while the user can change them if he wants.

Important Information

       Read CKC Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736577
           CKC Expert Advisor Example:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734150


          About Keltner Channel Formula

          1. Calculate the Center Line as a simple moving average from the Typical Price (= (High + Low + Close) / 3).

          2. Calculate The Average Daily Range (ADR) which is the average difference between high and low, with the same period and calculation method for the center-line.

          3. Keltner Buy Line = Center Line + ADR.

          4. Keltner Sell Line = Center Line – ADR.


          Keltner 10 day moving average rule

          Keltner formula leads to create two basic lines on the chart.

            1. Keltner Buy Line.This is the line where you cover your sell position and go to buy.

            2. Keltner Sell Line.This is the line where you cover your buy position and go to sell.

              By using those two lines we got trading rules that depend on the "Start and Reverse" principle that is widely used in technical analysis.

                1. When the price line closes above the Keltner Buy Line (the red line) then buy. Use Keltner Sell Line (the blue line) as a stop and reverse from buy to sell.

                2. When the price line closes below the Keltner Sell Line (the blue line) then sell. Use Keltner Buy Line (the red line) as a stop and reverse from sell to buy.

                  CKC Features

                    CKC does not repaint or recalculate its results.

                    It works on cryptocurrencies, stock, index, oil,  gold, and on all time frames.

                    Sound, email alerts and Mobile Notification.

                    Buy, sell arrows to help to identifying trend signals.

                    Well-designed parameters to help the user easily navigate between them.

                    Buffer to build your own expert advisors.

                    Four different color lists to choose from.

                    CKC Parameters

                    (1) INDICATOR PARAMETERS

                    • CKC Candles.The number of candles used in bands calculations (default is 10 candles).
                    • CKC Range Multiplier.How much far will the Keltner Buy/Sell line separate from their Center Line (default is 1.0).
                    • CKC Moving Average Method.Moving Average type used in calculations (Simple Moving Average is the default).
                    • CKC Applied Price.Price used in Keltner Center Line Calculations (Typical Price is the default).

                    (2) ALERTS

                    • Sound Alert.Choose to use or stop alert sound and message (default is true).
                    • Send Email.Option to send an email to the user (default is false).
                    • Send Mobile Notification.Option to send a mobile notification to the user (default is false).

                    (3) INDICATOR STYLE

                    • Chart Colors List.You can choose between four different color lists (default is Do Nothing).
                    • CKC Upper Band Color.Default is Red.
                    • CKC Lower Band Color. Default is Blue.
                    • CKC Width.Default is one.


                    If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
                    Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT


                    Reviews 44
                    udddat dutt
                    878
                    udddat dutt 2024.01.27 11:51 
                     

                    Indicator looks perfectly good and working fine, looking forward to learn it

                    Leroy Pastran
                    480
                    Leroy Pastran 2023.06.03 01:25 
                     

                    I started reading about the Keltner Channel and was surprised to see a simple yet effective indicator being sold/rented for a good price. I recently just rented the indicator and plan to test it out with my personal strategy. Thanks for creating this indicator!

                    davevicens
                    335
                    davevicens 2022.12.22 16:03 
                     

                    Very good indicator. , i use it together with bermaui bands . It´s amazing!!!!

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                    udddat dutt
                    878
                    udddat dutt 2024.01.27 11:51 
                     

                    Indicator looks perfectly good and working fine, looking forward to learn it

                    Leroy Pastran
                    480
                    Leroy Pastran 2023.06.03 01:25 
                     

                    I started reading about the Keltner Channel and was surprised to see a simple yet effective indicator being sold/rented for a good price. I recently just rented the indicator and plan to test it out with my personal strategy. Thanks for creating this indicator!

                    elite luis
                    3480
                    elite luis 2023.03.06 14:06 
                     

                    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                    davevicens
                    335
                    davevicens 2022.12.22 16:03 
                     

                    Very good indicator. , i use it together with bermaui bands . It´s amazing!!!!

                    Thin Vu Xuan
                    275
                    Thin Vu Xuan 2022.12.07 03:06 
                     

                    Good

                    prim forex
                    97
                    prim forex 2022.11.03 02:43 
                     

                    To be honest, I like the indicaor best now. It was no too difficult until start Mekong pips. Highly recommended.

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.11.03 05:04
                    Thanks, Hiro Koyama
                    mrkaib
                    1114
                    mrkaib 2022.10.13 19:33 
                     

                    very good indicator

                    luis066
                    29
                    luis066 2022.09.03 20:38 
                     

                    this is a great product, i use it together with bermaui bands and i always have the correct view of the market. low price and a lot of quality.

                    awasthisp
                    829
                    awasthisp 2022.08.23 13:27 
                     

                    No doubt about his software's result and grade . Previous to this i have already purchased and rented his maximum software nothing doubt about any thing.

                    rodbizness
                    84
                    rodbizness 2022.06.11 01:20 
                     

                    Muhammad, thank you so much for the Big Job.

                    deimy
                    553
                    deimy 2022.04.15 00:55 
                     

                    Very good indicator, thank you

                    Doctornoob
                    328
                    Doctornoob 2022.03.25 22:44 
                     

                    good addition to my trading

                    yellowplus2009
                    377
                    yellowplus2009 2022.03.19 10:22 
                     

                    Great product.Highly recommended indicator.

                    moayad alhadidid
                    33
                    moayad alhadidid 2022.02.16 13:33 
                     

                    I bought the product for a month to try it, and the CKC oscillator did not appear

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.03.18 17:45
                    If there is any problem then why didn't you contact me?!
                    OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN
                    4708
                    OLADIMEJI ADEBAJO IWALESIN 2022.01.27 06:52 
                     

                    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                    ck15220
                    713
                    ck15220 2021.10.18 15:39 
                     

                    Very good indicators make me make a lot of profits. Thank you

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.10.18 18:07
                    Thanks, my friend. I appreciate it. 🙏💚
                    adonis4ex
                    6375
                    adonis4ex 2021.10.01 03:26 
                     

                    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.10.02 08:38
                    Thanks, Adonis. I appreciate it. 🙏💚
                    Johnny Long
                    99
                    Johnny Long 2021.09.27 14:54 
                     

                    the product and the author is great!

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.10.01 09:10
                    Thanks 🙏💚
                    James Wioos
                    410
                    James Wioos 2021.08.16 18:07 
                     

                    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.16 22:23
                    🙏 Thanks a lot for your trust, James. ✅ I hope that you enjoy all the trading examples on the telegram channel:
                    https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                    ambho
                    136
                    ambho 2021.07.05 20:32 
                     

                    Good service and indicator

                    Muhammad Elbermawi
                    53637
                    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.08.06 21:48
                    Thanks for the great review and stars 🙏💚
                    You can join my telegram group from here:
                    https://t.me/BermauiChannel
                    123
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