Rsi Macd Warden

The RSI.MACD Warden is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 that uses a versatile algorithm to identify RSI, MACD, and Stochastic divergences. This indicator is designed to look back at a set number of bars and draw lines when a normal or hidden divergence is identified. The smaller the lookback period, the faster the indicator will be. The indicator can identify both normal and hidden divergences and is more accurate in identifying normal divergences.

We've conducted a great number of tests to improve the indicator's performance. A trading robot was developed to find the best input settings for each time frame and currency pair. These tests were run on high-capacity computing machines and the results showed stunning performance for the EURUSD M5 time frame for the period of 1 April 2017 - 15 May 2017.

Traders are advised to test the indicator before buying and to conduct individual tests for each time frame of a chosen currency pair. Our indicator is a stand-alone product and can provide trading signals on its own. Get started with the RSI.MACD Warden today and improve your trading strategies!

Key features

  • NORMAL and HIDDEN divergences.
  • High accuracy of signals if a correct set of inputs is applied.
  • Flexible and adaptive to various trading conditions.
  • The indicator doesn’t wait for a confirmation bar to trigger a signal. A trader should make trading decisions for every signal individually.
  • Lines are drawn both on the chart and the indicator windows for a set in inputs number of bars. The indicators on the chart must have the same settings you have in RSI.MACD Warden to draw divergence lines correctly.
  • Turn MACD and Stochastic filters ON/OFF. A signal is triggered when an RSI divergence is confirmed by a respective MACD and/or Stochastic divergence.
  • Inbuilt filters reduce the number of false signals. Tweaking the filters will let you set a specific pattern with high probability of winning trades.
  • Push/Email/Terminal alerts. This option is convenient if your run a VPS and want to receive signals on your mobile 24/5.
  • The indicator works with virtually all trading instruments.


Inputs

Please note that for every time frame and currency pair input settings can be different to achieve higher accuracy of signals.

A good level of knowledge of RSI, MACD and Stochastic indicators is required to tune up the indicator for each time frame and currency pair individually.

  • Lookback bars - number of bars to the left from the current bar to look for divergences
  • RSI - settings
  • MACD - settings
  • Stochastics - settings
  • Settings for filters to tune up the indicator for high accuracy signals.
  • 1 Point = 1/10 of a pip in a pair.

Your feedback is much appreciated to improve the indicator's performance. We are already working on further updates.


Risk warning

**Trading foreign currencies can be a challenging and potentially profitable opportunity for investors. However, before deciding to participate in the Forex market, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Nothing in this product, including but not limited to our other copyrighted software products, is intended to be nor should it be understood by you as being investment advice from or by us.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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