The RSI.MACD Warden is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 that uses a versatile algorithm to identify RSI, MACD, and Stochastic divergences. This indicator is designed to look back at a set number of bars and draw lines when a normal or hidden divergence is identified. The smaller the lookback period, the faster the indicator will be. The indicator can identify both normal and hidden divergences and is more accurate in identifying normal divergences.

We've conducted a great number of tests to improve the indicator's performance. A trading robot was developed to find the best input settings for each time frame and currency pair. These tests were run on high-capacity computing machines and the results showed stunning performance for the EURUSD M5 time frame for the period of 1 April 2017 - 15 May 2017.

Traders are advised to test the indicator before buying and to conduct individual tests for each time frame of a chosen currency pair. Our indicator is a stand-alone product and can provide trading signals on its own. Get started with the RSI.MACD Warden today and improve your trading strategies!

Key features

NORMAL and HIDDEN divergences.

High accuracy of signals if a correct set of inputs is applied.

Flexible and adaptive to various trading conditions.

The indicator doesn’t wait for a confirmation bar to trigger a signal. A trader should make trading decisions for every signal individually.

Lines are drawn both on the chart and the indicator windows for a set in inputs number of bars. The indicators on the chart must have the same settings you have in RSI.MACD Warden to draw divergence lines correctly.

Turn MACD and Stochastic filters ON/OFF. A signal is triggered when an RSI divergence is confirmed by a respective MACD and/or Stochastic divergence.

Inbuilt filters reduce the number of false signals. Tweaking the filters will let you set a specific pattern with high probability of winning trades.

Push/Email/Terminal alerts. This option is convenient if your run a VPS and want to receive signals on your mobile 24/5.

The indicator works with virtually all trading instruments.





Inputs

Please note that for every time frame and currency pair input settings can be different to achieve higher accuracy of signals.

A good level of knowledge of RSI, MACD and Stochastic indicators is required to tune up the indicator for each time frame and currency pair individually.

Lookback bars - number of bars to the left from the current bar to look for divergences

RSI - settings

MACD - settings

Stochastics - settings

Settings for filters to tune up the indicator for high accuracy signals.

1 Point = 1/10 of a pip in a pair.

Your feedback is much appreciated to improve the indicator's performance. We are already working on further updates.





Risk warning

**Trading foreign currencies can be a challenging and potentially profitable opportunity for investors. However, before deciding to participate in the Forex market, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your initial investment. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Nothing in this product, including but not limited to our other copyrighted software products, is intended to be nor should it be understood by you as being investment advice from or by us.