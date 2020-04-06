Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate

5

As a forex trader, you understand the value of the Fibonacci trading strategy in technical analysis. However, manually drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels can be time consuming. That's where the Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate indicator comes in. It is designed specifically for traders using the Fibonacci strategy based on the previous day's price action, saving you time and effort.

This innovative indicator automatically identifies entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on Fibonacci levels. It also includes a user-friendly Fibonacci tool that can be easily customized to suit your preferences. What sets it apart is its ability to identify real trend channels on the chart, helping you spot reversal, retracement, and trend opportunities with ease.

Using the Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate indicator is straightforward. Wait for major news releases, determine the trend, and draw Fibonacci levels accordingly. Place a trade between the 50% and 38.2% levels, setting a stop loss at the 23.6% retrace level. This indicator simplifies the implementation of this strategy.

The user-friendly interface and quick access buttons make it suitable for traders of all levels. Stay informed with mobile, email, and pop-up alerts that notify you when price enters Fibonacci levels. You can customize each alert and view the saved information with other time frames.

Say goodbye to manual adjustments and trend channel analysis. The Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate indicator is an essential tool for any serious forex trader seeking to improve efficiency.


Parameters

  • Button Parameters
    • Show Panel - Activate/ Deactivate button panel. 
    • Show Yesterday Fibonacci - Activate/ Deactivate fibonacci of yesterday.
    • Show Traditional Fibonacci - Activate/ Deactivate traditional Fibonacci.
    • Show Trend Channel - Activate/ Deactivate trend channel.
    • Show TPSL - Activate/ Deactivate take profit stop loss levels.
  • Fibonacci Parameters - Customize Fibonacci indicator.
    • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
      • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
      MP_mpap
      574
      MP_mpap 2025.03.07 16:28 
       

      Excellent programmer! I purchased the indicator and requested some changes. After verifying that they were valid, he implemented them immediately and in a short period of time. Very cooperative! The indicator is a gem for intraday trading! Congratulations!

