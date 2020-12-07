MA bounce LITE arrows
- Indicators
-
Tomas KremenHello everyone, my name is Tomas, and I'm from little country in central Europe - Slovakia.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 April 2021
- Activations: 5
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce. It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only arrows on chart when there is high probability of price bounce from selected MA.
MA bounce LITE arrows input settings:
- Current MA period - period of moving average on current TF
- Current MA type - moving average calculation method on current TF
- Current MA applied price - applied price of moving average on current TF
- TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation
- TD line method (for oscillators source) - choose between long term and short term calculation
- Filter period (for oscillators source) - set period for oscillators
- TD line averaging period (for price source) - averaging period of TD line
- TD line precision (0.1 - 1) (for price source) - precision of TD line calculation
- Bars limit - bars limit for drawing indicator objects
- HTF MA period - period of moving average on higher TF
- MA type - moving average calculation method on higher TF
- MA applied price - applied price of moving average on higher TF
- Timeframe for HTF MA - select timeframe for HTF MA
- Use alerts - turn on/off popup alert
- Use push notifications - turn on/off push notifications
- Use email notifications - turn on/off email notifications
- Show bounces from HTF MA - show/hide arrows on bounces from HTF MA
- Arrow style UP - wingdings style for BUY arrow
- Arrow style DOWN - wingdings style for SELL arrow
For arrow wingdings codes visit: docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/wingdings
Good