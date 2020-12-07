MA bounce LITE arrows

5

MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce. It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only arrows on chart when there is high probability of price bounce from selected MA.


MA bounce LITE arrows input settings:

  • Current MA period - period of moving average on current TF
  • Current  MA type - moving average calculation method on current TF
  • Current  MA applied price - applied price of moving average on current TF
  • TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation
  • TD line method (for oscillators source) - choose between long term and short term calculation
  • Filter period (for oscillators source) - set period for oscillators
  • TD line averaging period (for price source) - averaging period of TD line
  • TD line precision (0.1 - 1) (for price source) - precision of TD line calculation
  • Bars limit - bars limit for drawing indicator objects
  • HTF MA period - period of moving average on higher TF
  • MA type - moving average calculation method on higher TF
  • MA applied price - applied price of moving average on higher TF
  • Timeframe for HTF MA - select timeframe for HTF MA
  • Use alerts - turn on/off popup alert
  • Use push notifications - turn on/off push notifications
  • Use email notifications - turn on/off email notifications
  • Show bounces from HTF MA - show/hide arrows on bounces from HTF MA
  • Arrow style UP - wingdings style for BUY arrow
  • Arrow style DOWN  wingdings style for SELL arrow

For arrow wingdings codes visit: docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/wingdings





Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.14 04:34 
 

Good

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MA bounce
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Indicator user manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741402 A   moving average   is a widely used technical indicator and it often acts as dynamic support or resistance.   MA bounce   is useful tool based on this technical indicator. It can be used as   proximity sensor , so you will get alert when price is near selected moving average. It can be used as   bounce indicator  as well, and you will get   non-repainting   BUY/SELL arrows, when there is high probability of a price bounce from
MA bounce LITE htf line
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator   MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only HTF line in short/long term opertion method. MA bounce LITE htf line input settings: TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation TD line method (for oscillators source)  - choose between long term and short term calculation Filter period (for oscillators source)
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
Dip histogram
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Big changes in prices (dips) can be opportunity for entering trend reversal trades. Dip histogram shows these big price movements. User can define minimal movement in %, as well as timeframe which will be used for calculation of price movement. Dip histogram input settings: Dip period   - timeframe which will be used for price change calculation Price to compare   - price type to compare Indication method  - percent (alert when price movent is > min. dip in %) / Dip MA (alert when price movement
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.14 04:34 
 

Good

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