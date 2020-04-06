AccelerationGrid

A trading expert works on the basis of a unique author’s methodology for determining the end / stop of a trend.





At the moment of completion of strong impulsive or long protracted trend movements, the EA starts its work by placing pending limit orders.





Recommended trading tools for working with default settings (TF 15M): EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURCHF.





After the pending orders are triggered, the adviser monitors and fixes the profit when one of the profit reaches profit:

Profit of money ;

; Profit in points ;

; Profit in percent.

To increase the likelihood of profit, the EA uses a grid of a limited number of pending orders.





Settings: