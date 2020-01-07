FX copy
- Utilities
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
MT 4 to MT 4 Copy Tool
This is an easy to use FX Trade copy tool fo the Meta Trader 4.
- easy to use
- quick execution time
- unlimited slaves can be connected
- need to un one server
- Lot Multiplier option OR
- Equity based option
This one is only made to copy from MT4 to MT 4.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone