Alternative Chart
- Indicators
- Yevhenii Levchenko
- Version: 1.0
The indicator builds alternative quotes based on the average price of a bar and shadows for a specified period of time or according to a fixed body size.
Options:
StartDrawing - the date from which the indicator will build quotes;
PerCounting - period for calculating the average body size and shadows. If AverageBody = 0, then it builds at an average price;
AverageBody - fixed candlestick body size. If greater than zero, builds on this parameter.
А как использовать?