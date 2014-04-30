Support Resistance Fibonacci MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.9
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The concepts of trading level support and resistance one of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analyzing chart patterns, these terms are used by traders to refer to price levels on charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction.
This indicator will draw the Support and Resistance lines calculated on the nBars distance.
If input parameter Fibo = true then the Fibonacci lines will appear between those lines.
