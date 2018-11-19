Volatility channel

How the expert works:
  The expert's strategy is based on the volatility channel. If the price has gone above the limits of the current volatility, the expert finds a good entry point to the market by using the parabolic system. In the course of trading, an increase of positions takes place making it possible to get a solid profit with a high degree of probability as a result.  The expert does not use averaging.
Perspectives:
  As of today the expert uses one strategy that ensures profit. In the future, the expert will be supplemented by two additional high-profit strategies,
which in their turn will constitute the expert as a portfolio of strategies. The first update will appear in mid-December 2018. Each update will increase the price.
By purchasing an expert now, you invest in the future.
We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the result!
About Us:
 We develop trading systems and perform statistical and mathematical analysis.
Goals:
  Making high profits at minimal risk.
The expert is configured for EURUSD 5M.
Settings and files .set:

  •   extra.set - if the deposit is from $300 to $1000 (accelerates deposit growth)
  •   moderate.set - if the deposit is from $1000 to $2000.
  •   long distance.set - if the deposit is from $2000 to $3000.
  •   long distance2.set - if the deposit is more than $3000.
Recommendations:
  If you have a small deposit (up to $1000), then you have the opportunity to increase it by two to three times in 3 months with * extra.set settings, after which it is recommended to start using more conservative settings to obtain an average stable income with minimized risks.
Conservative long distance.set or long distance2.set settings are initially used if the rapid growth of the deposit is not the most
important goal and the result of growth varying from 100% to 200% per annum satisfies the client.
To get additional information or advice on any issue concerning the markets and mechanical trading systems, write to personal account.
With best regards, Market Laboratory team! Live well and prosper!

Description of the parameters:

  • IDENTIFIER - a unique number for lots of the adviser.
  • slipping - acceptable slippage in points.
  • method - method used to increase positions. One of two:
     - discrete - the volume specified in the factor is added to the specified proportion of the balance to the volume of the lot;
     - martin   - increase in the volume of each subsequent lot by multiplying by factor.

  • factor - the coefficient for the method.
  • Risk - the percentage of the balance used for trading.
  • Lots - the volume of lots. If you put a zero, then Risk is used.
  • shoulder - step between lots in the series.
  • MA_Method - moving averaging method. One of four:
     - MODE_SMA  - Simple moving averaging.
     - MODE_EMA  - Exponential moving averaging.
     - MODE_SMMA - Smoothed moving averaging.
     - MODE_LWMA - Linear weighted moving averaging.

  • MAperiod - Period of the moving average.
  • VOLperiod - volatility calculating period.
  • Shift - Shift of the volatility boundaries.
  • VOLmult - The quadratic deviation of volatility.
  • parametrSAR - Parameters of the parabolic system:
  • Step - acceleration step.
  • Maximum - acceleration factor.
The same settings are used for SELL lots.
































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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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