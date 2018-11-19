How the expert works: The expert's strategy is based on the volatility channel. If the price has gone above the limits of the current volatility, the expert finds a good entry point to the market by using the parabolic system. In the course of trading, an increase of positions takes place making it possible to get a solid profit with a high degree of probability as a result. The expert does not use averaging. Perspectives: As of today the expert uses one strategy that ensures profit. In the future, the expert will be supplemented by two additional high-profit strategies, which in their turn will constitute the expert as a portfolio of strategies. The first update will appear in mid-December 2018. Each update will increase the price. By purchasing an expert now, you invest in the future. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the result! About Us: We develop trading systems and perform statistical and mathematical analysis. Goals: Making high profits at minimal risk. The expert is configured for EURUSD 5M. Settings and files .set: extra.set - if the deposit is from $300 to $1000 (accelerates deposit growth)

moderate.set - if the deposit is from $1000 to $2000.

long distance.set - if the deposit is from $2000 to $3000.

long distance2.set - if the deposit is more than $3000. Recommendations: If you have a small deposit (up to $1000), then you have the opportunity to increase it by two to three times in 3 months with * extra.set settings, after which it is recommended to start using more conservative settings to obtain an average stable income with minimized risks. Conservative long distance.set or long distance2.set settings are initially used if the rapid growth of the deposit is not the most important goal and the result of growth varying from 100% to 200% per annum satisfies the client. To get additional information or advice on any issue concerning the markets and mechanical trading systems, write to personal account. With best regards, Market Laboratory team! Live well and prosper! Description of the parameters:

IDENTIFIER - a unique number for lots of the adviser.

a unique number for lots of the adviser. slipping - acceptable slippage in points.

method - method used to increase positions. One of two:

factor - the coefficient for the method.

Risk - the percentage of the balance used for trading.

Lots - the volume of lots. If you put a zero, then Risk is used.

shoulder - step between lots in the series.

MA_Method - moving averaging method. One of four:

MAperiod - Period of the moving average.

VOLperiod - volatility calculating period.

Shift - Shift of the volatility boundaries.

VOLmult - The quadratic deviation of volatility.

parametrSAR - Parameters of the parabolic system:

Step - acceleration step.

Maximum - acceleration factor.

the volume specified in the factor is added to the specified proportion of the balance to the volume of the lot;increase in the volume of each subsequent lot by multiplying by factor.Simple moving averaging.Exponential moving averaging.Smoothed moving averaging.Linear weighted moving averaging.The same settings are used for SELL lots.



























































































































