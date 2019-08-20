Th3Eng Bird
- Experts
-
Ahmed FaragC++, MQL4 Programmer
I have in excess of 6 years full-time experience. As part of my services I offer:
· Excellent customer support
· Extremely competitive pricing
· Reliable coding
· Fast turnaround
- Version: 2.0
next new version::
- Add news filter
- Add more filters
Requirements::
- Account Balance: 5000$ minimum
- Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips).
- Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent).
- Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX).
Best Setups:
- EURUSD, 15M
- EURJPY, 15M
- AND WITH ALL SLOW SYMBOLS
Setting::
Initial lot size ==> (First position lot size)
Lot increasing mode ==>(two lot increasing modes Multiply OR Step)
Lot multiply * ==> (the factor for increasing the lot by multiplication)
Lot step + ==> (the value for increasing the lot by adding)
Max Lot ==> (maximum lot size)
Max orders per trend ==> (maximum number or positions per direction buy/sell)
Grid distance ==> (the distance between positions in one direction in pips)
Take profit ==> (first order take profit per pips)
Fixed basket profit ==> (close all positions in one direction with fixed number or dollars $)
max slippage ==> (maximum slippage per points)
Magic number ==> (EA magic number)
Direction ==> (we have for choices,1-open buy/sell by analyse, 2-open buy/sell without analyse, 3-open buy only without analyse, 4-open only sell without analyse).
Target equity for withdraw ==> (stop EA trading when balance reach the targeted balance,,, waiting you to withdraw the profits to continue trading)
Max draw-down ==> (Maximum draw-down for EA to close all positions, 0=disable the function)
From hour ==> (start trading from hour)
To hour ==> (start trading from hour)
Draw Box ==> (drawing top left corner box with all account details to help the trader to know his account details at all times)
it is superb & very heavy pushing machine income maker especially on low volatile pairs