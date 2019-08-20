Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size.

It opens positions based on Analyses.



next new version:: Add news filter

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Requirements::



Account Balance: 5000$ minimum

Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips).

Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent).

Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX).





Best Setups:

EURUSD, 15M

EURJPY, 15M

AND WITH ALL SLOW SYMBOLS





Setting::

Initial lot size ==> (First position lot size)

Lot increasing mode ==>(two lot increasing modes Multiply OR Step)

Lot multiply * ==> (the factor for increasing the lot by multiplication)

Lot step + ==> (the value for increasing the lot by adding)

Max Lot ==> (maximum lot size)

Max orders per trend ==> (maximum number or positions per direction buy/sell)

Grid distance ==> (the distance between positions in one direction in pips)

Take profit ==> (first order take profit per pips)

Fixed basket profit ==> (close all positions in one direction with fixed number or dollars $)

max slippage ==> (maximum slippage per points)

Magic number ==> (EA magic number)

Direction ==> (we have for choices,1-open buy/sell by analyse, 2-open buy/sell without analyse, 3-open buy only without analyse, 4-open only sell without analyse).

Target equity for withdraw ==> (stop EA trading when balance reach the targeted balance,,, waiting you to withdraw the profits to continue trading)

Max draw-down ==> (Maximum draw-down for EA to close all positions, 0=disable the function)

From hour ==> (start trading from hour)

To hour ==> (start trading from hour)

Draw Box ==> (drawing top left corner box with all account details to help the trader to know his account details at all times)



