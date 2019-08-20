Th3Eng Bird

3.67
Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size.
It opens positions based on Analyses.


next new version::

  • Add news filter
  • Add more filters


Requirements::

  • Account Balance: 5000$ minimum
  • Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips).
  • Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent).
  • Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX).


Best Setups:

  • EURUSD, 15M
  • EURJPY, 15M
  • AND WITH ALL SLOW SYMBOLS


Setting::

Initial lot size ==> (First position lot size)

Lot increasing mode ==>(two lot increasing modes  Multiply OR Step)

Lot multiply *  ==> (the factor for increasing the lot by multiplication)

Lot step +  ==> (the value for increasing the lot by adding)

Max Lot  ==> (maximum lot size)

Max orders per trend  ==> (maximum number or positions per direction buy/sell)

Grid distance  ==> (the distance between positions in one direction in pips)

Take profit  ==> (first order take profit per pips)

Fixed basket profit  ==> (close all positions in one direction with fixed number or dollars $)

max slippage  ==> (maximum slippage per points)

Magic number  ==> (EA magic number)

Direction  ==> (we have for choices,1-open buy/sell by analyse, 2-open buy/sell without analyse, 3-open buy only without analyse, 4-open only sell without analyse).

Target equity for withdraw  ==> (stop EA trading when balance reach the targeted balance,,, waiting you to withdraw the profits to continue trading)

Max draw-down  ==> (Maximum draw-down for EA to close all positions, 0=disable the function)

From hour  ==> (start trading from hour)

To hour  ==> (start trading from hour)

Draw Box  ==> (drawing top left corner box with all account details to help the trader to know his account details at all times)


Reviews 6
redneedle
524
redneedle 2022.11.17 13:17 
 

it is superb & very heavy pushing machine income maker especially on low volatile pairs

Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2020.11.05 23:00 
 

You guys have to give this EA a try. You will be soooooo happy you did. Very low drawdown. And it's free too. I started my live account with $5,000 Drawdown has never been above 5% ever. I'm using default settings. But I did change direction on inputs to "Force buy and sell" And I also wanted to let you know that I only trade in one direction with this EA and that direction is Long only. Keeps drawdown very too. Making around $100.00+ a day no problem. Try on a demo first like I did. Good luck everyone, and thank you Ahmed.

696757
69
696757 2024.06.29 22:41 
 

I like the bot

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Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2025.03.20 21:28 
 

This is a good grid ea. Lots of options that most lack. I recommend it. FREE too.

696757
69
696757 2024.06.29 22:41 
 

I like the bot

redneedle
524
redneedle 2022.11.17 13:17 
 

it is superb & very heavy pushing machine income maker especially on low volatile pairs

SMRSA
37
SMRSA 2021.12.18 06:50 
 

is worse and is danger. no run it. becuse i did CALLMARGIN

Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2020.11.05 23:00 
 

You guys have to give this EA a try. You will be soooooo happy you did. Very low drawdown. And it's free too. I started my live account with $5,000 Drawdown has never been above 5% ever. I'm using default settings. But I did change direction on inputs to "Force buy and sell" And I also wanted to let you know that I only trade in one direction with this EA and that direction is Long only. Keeps drawdown very too. Making around $100.00+ a day no problem. Try on a demo first like I did. Good luck everyone, and thank you Ahmed.

Hurbain Maxime
208
Hurbain Maxime 2019.09.07 22:24 
 

Not bad but you need at least 5000 euro/dollar on your acount.

My 1000 euro account didn't survived :(

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