Th3Eng signals wave Repaint
- Indicators
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Ahmed FaragC++, MQL4 Programmer
I have in excess of 6 years full-time experience. As part of my services I offer:
· Excellent customer support
· Extremely competitive pricing
· Reliable coding
· Fast turnaround
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 September 2022
Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted.
So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator.
Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex.
- Works with all time-frames.
- works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency.
- Sending all alerting types.
I'm surprised with very nice arrow signals