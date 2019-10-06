Th3Eng signals wave Repaint

4

Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted.

So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator.

Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex.


  • Works with all time-frames.
  • works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency.
  • Sending all alerting types.


Reviews 5
redneedle
524
redneedle 2022.11.17 13:23 
 

I'm surprised with very nice arrow signals

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.11.26 21:41 
 

Hello Ahmed

The signals are very good, the repaint doesnt matter.

Thank you very much providing such an indicator for free.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.10.10 15:47 
 

Very good. Repaint does not matter. Thank you Ahmed Farag.

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redneedle
524
redneedle 2022.11.17 13:23 
 

I'm surprised with very nice arrow signals

ALwaleed0099
60
ALwaleed0099 2021.04.05 12:28 
 

ليته ما كان يعيد رسم نفسه

Ivan Shamin
366
Ivan Shamin 2019.12.06 23:47 
 

полная хрень. на часовых графиках несколько раз менял направление сигнала за 15 минут.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.11.26 21:41 
 

Hello Ahmed

The signals are very good, the repaint doesnt matter.

Thank you very much providing such an indicator for free.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.10.10 15:47 
 

Very good. Repaint does not matter. Thank you Ahmed Farag.

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