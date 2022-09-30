Th3Eng Currency Strength
- Indicators
-
Ahmed FaragC++, MQL4 Programmer
I have in excess of 6 years full-time experience. As part of my services I offer:
· Excellent customer support
· Extremely competitive pricing
· Reliable coding
· Fast turnaround
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 September 2022
TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms.
This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel.
You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair.
- NOT COPLICATED
- NOT REPAINTING
- NOT LAGING
Input Parameters
=== SYSTEM SETTING ===
Calc. Mode ==> Calculation mode from 5 different modes
Sensitivity ==> The calculating sensitivity
History ==> History drawing candles
Draw JPY ==> Calculate and draw the JPY currency line
Draw USD ==> Calculate and draw the USD currency lineDraw GBP ==> Calculate and draw the GBP currency line
Draw CAD ==> Calculate and draw the CAD currency line
Draw EUR ==> Calculate and draw the EUR currency line
Draw CHF ==> Calculate and draw the CHF currency line
Draw NZD ==> Calculate and draw the NZD currency line
Draw AUD ==> Calculate and draw the AUD currency line
=== CURRENCY PANEL SETTING ===
Draw Panel ==> Drawing the currencies strength table
Box Transparency=> The transparency between the panel color and the chart
Above 80% ==> The currency color if it's value higher than or equals 80%
I always available if you needs any help.
I wish a great profits to you!
Best regards, Ahmed Farag