Th3Eng Currency Strength

TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms.

This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel.


You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair.

  • NOT COPLICATED
  • NOT REPAINTING
  • NOT LAGING


Input Parameters

=== SYSTEM SETTING  ===

Calc. Mode ==> Calculation mode from 5 different modes

Sensitivity ==> The calculating sensitivity 

History ==> History drawing candles

Draw JPY ==>  Calculate and draw the JPY currency line 

Draw USD  ==>  Calculate and draw the USD currency line 

Draw GBP ==>  Calculate and draw the GBP currency line 

Draw CAD ==>  Calculate and draw the CAD currency line 

Draw EUR ==>  Calculate and draw the EUR currency line 

Draw CHF  ==>  Calculate and draw the CHF currency line

Draw NZD  ==>  Calculate and draw the NZD currency line 

Draw AUD  ==>  Calculate and draw the AUD currency line 

=== CURRENCY PANEL SETTING ===

Draw Panel ==> Drawing the currencies strength table

Box Transparency=> The transparency between the panel color and the chart

Above 80% ==>  The currency color if it's value higher than or equals 80%


I always available if you needs any help.

I wish a great profits to you!


Best regards, Ahmed Farag





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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Ahmed Farag
Experts
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The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
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The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
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