TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms.

This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel.





You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair.

NOT COPLICATED

NOT REPAINTING

NOT LAGING





Input Parameters



=== SYSTEM SETTING === Calc. Mode ==> Calculation mode from 5 different modes Sensitivity ==> The calculating sensitivity History ==> History drawing candles

Draw JPY ==> Calculate and draw the JPY currency line

Draw USD ==> Calculate and draw the USD currency line

Draw GBP

==>

Calculate and draw the GBP currency line

Draw CAD ==> Calculate and draw the CAD currency line

Draw EUR ==> Calculate and draw the EUR currency line

Draw CHF ==> Calculate and draw the CHF currency line

Draw NZD ==> Calculate and draw the NZD currency line

Draw AUD ==> Calculate and draw the AUD currency line





=== CURRENCY PANEL SETTING ===

Draw Panel ==> Drawing the currencies strength table

Box Transparency=> The transparency between the panel color and the chart

Above 80% ==> The currency color if it's value higher than or equals 80%





I always available if you needs any help.

I wish a great profits to you!





Best regards, Ahmed Farag















