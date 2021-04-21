Th3Eng Panda trader PRO

Th3Eng Panda trader professional is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.

You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs.


Requirements:

  • Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro).
  • Spread: all spreads low than 40 points
  • Account type: works with all accounts
  • It needs a VPS to open all positions.
  • Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1


Best setting:

  • GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL
  • H1 timeframe


Inputs:

  1. Initial lot size ==> (Initial position lot size);
  2. Risk percent ==> (enable MM system with percentage risk based on this formula>> lot= risk * (Account_Balance/100000) );
  3. Factor ==> (Multiplier coefficient of the lot value);
  4. Take Profit ==> (First order take profit in pips)
  5. Trailing and Trailing start ==> (Trailing stop function for first position only in pips)
  6. Basket profit ==> (Close all trades on a certain profit in dollars "or account currency" based on this formula >> certain profit= total positions-1 * basket value);
  7. Comment ==> (EA positions comment);
  8. Max Slippage ==>( Max Slippage in points);
  9. Magic Number ==> (EA orders magic number);


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The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
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