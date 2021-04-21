Th3Eng Panda trader PRO
- Experts
-
Ahmed FaragC++, MQL4 Programmer
I have in excess of 6 years full-time experience. As part of my services I offer:
· Excellent customer support
· Extremely competitive pricing
· Reliable coding
· Fast turnaround
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Th3Eng Panda trader professional is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.
You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs.
Requirements:
- Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro).
- Spread: all spreads low than 40 points
- Account type: works with all accounts
- It needs a VPS to open all positions.
- Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1
Best setting:
- GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL
- H1 timeframe
Inputs:
- Initial lot size ==> (Initial position lot size);
- Risk percent ==> (enable MM system with percentage risk based on this formula>> lot= risk * (Account_Balance/100000) );
- Factor ==> (Multiplier coefficient of the lot value);
- Take Profit ==> (First order take profit in pips)
- Trailing and Trailing start ==> (Trailing stop function for first position only in pips)
- Basket profit ==> (Close all trades on a certain profit in dollars "or account currency" based on this formula >> certain profit= total positions-1 * basket value);
- Comment ==> (EA positions comment);
- Max Slippage ==>( Max Slippage in points);
- Magic Number ==> (EA orders magic number);