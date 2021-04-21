Th3Eng Panda trader PRO

Th3Eng Panda trader professional is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.

You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs.





Requirements:

Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro).

Spread: all spreads low than 40 points

Account type: works with all accounts

It needs a VPS to open all positions.

Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1

Best setting: GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL

H1 timeframe

Inputs:

Initial lot size ==> (Initial position lot size); Risk percent ==> (enable MM system with percentage risk based on this formula>> lot= risk * (Account_Balance/100000) ); Factor ==> (Multiplier coefficient of the lot value); Take Profit ==> (First order take profit in pips) Trailing and Trailing start ==> (Trailing stop function for first position only in pips) Basket profit ==> (Close all trades on a certain profit in dollars "or account currency" based on this formula >> certain profit= total positions-1 * basket value); Comment ==> (EA positions comment); Max Slippage ==>( Max Slippage in points); Magic Number ==> (EA orders magic number);



