Th3Eng PipFinite Pro

5

Th3Eng PipFinite PRO Indicator

This product is distinct from the Th3Eng PipFinite Original, utilizing a different logic and algorithms.

The Th3Eng PipFinite Pro indicator offers analysis of trend directions using custom algorithms. It provides indications of trend direction, entry points, a stop loss point, and three take profit points. The indicator also displays pivot points, dynamic support and resistance channels, and a side-box with detailed current signal information.


How to Trade with Th3Eng PipFinite PRO

  1. Open Position: Follow the arrow signal to enter the trade.
  2. Set Stop Loss:
    • Exit a BUY trade upon a SELL signal.
    • Exit a SELL trade upon a BUY signal.
  3. Set Take Profit:
    • Take profit at the TP1 line and close the trade.
    • Partially take profit at TP1 and close the remaining position at TP2.
    • Close the trade on an opposite signal.


Indicator Settings

Bitcoin: Period Factor: 75.00, Timeframe: M15

US30: Period Factor: 120.00, Timeframe: M15

WTI (Oil): Period Factor: 0.5, Timeframe: M15

XAUUSD (Gold): Period Factor: 3, Timeframe: M15 and H1 (Period factor=4)

GBP Pairs (excluding EURGBP): Period Factor: 2, Timeframe: M15 and Period Factor: 3, Timeframe: H1

EUR Pairs (excluding EURAUD and EURCAD): Period Factor: 1, Timeframe: M15 and Period Factor: 2, Timeframe: H1

EURAUD and EURCAD: Use the same settings as GBP pairs.


General Settings

Factor: Adjust starting from 0.01 to set the sensitivity factor of the indicator.

History: Set the maximum number of bars for calculation and drawing.

Draw Box: Toggle the visibility of the information box on the chart.

Draw Pivot Line: Toggle the visibility of the pivot line on the chart.

Alerts: Adjust the alert options as needed.

Reviews 2
lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2023.07.04 09:41 
 

Good Trend Indicator

swift123
20
swift123 2019.09.04 23:24 
 

Good job ahmed everything was professional with you just. Set the EA 2 hours ago and start giving good result

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lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2023.07.04 09:41 
 

Good Trend Indicator

swift123
20
swift123 2019.09.04 23:24 
 

Good job ahmed everything was professional with you just. Set the EA 2 hours ago and start giving good result

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