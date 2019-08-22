Warning:::

Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2 is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA





Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting).

You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want.





Requirements:

Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro).

Spread: all spreads low than 40 points

Account type: works with all accounts

It needs a VPS to open all positions.

Inputs:

Factor ==> (Multiplier coefficient of the lot value); Take Profit ==> (orders take profit in pips); Stop Loss ==> (orders stop loss in pips); Trailing and Trailing start ==> (Trailing stop function in pips); Breakeven ==> (put stop on entry price after moving price in positive direction number of pips); Max Slippage ==>( Max Slippage in points); Magic Number ==> (EA orders magic number); reverse ==> (EA opens buy order at sell signal and opens sell order at buy signal)



