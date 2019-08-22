Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2
- Experts
-
Ahmed FaragC++, MQL4 Programmer
I have in excess of 6 years full-time experience. As part of my services I offer:
· Excellent customer support
· Extremely competitive pricing
· Reliable coding
· Fast turnaround
- Version: 1.0
Warning:::
Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2 is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA
Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting).
You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want.
Requirements:
- Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro).
- Spread: all spreads low than 40 points
- Account type: works with all accounts
- It needs a VPS to open all positions.
Inputs:
- Factor ==> (Multiplier coefficient of the lot value);
- Take Profit ==> (orders take profit in pips);
- Stop Loss ==> (orders stop loss in pips);
- Trailing and Trailing start ==> (Trailing stop function in pips);
- Breakeven ==> (put stop on entry price after moving price in positive direction number of pips);
- Max Slippage ==>( Max Slippage in points);
- Magic Number ==> (EA orders magic number);
- reverse ==> (EA opens buy order at sell signal and opens sell order at buy signal)
good ea