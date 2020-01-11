Th3Eng Panda trend

4.29

Th3Eng Panda trend is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. Th3Eng Panda trend is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter.

You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames.

Works with all pairs and all Time Frames.


Inputs:

Section #1

  1. History: Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000)
  2. Draw Candles: Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true/false)
  3. Draw Box: Draw dashboard box on the left chart side included (all account balance details and the current signal details ). (true/false)
  4. Box color: the background color of the box.

Section #2

Alert: Alerting at any new signal. (true/false)

Email: Sending Email at any new signal. (true/false)

Mobile Notification: Sending Mobile Notification at any new signal. (true/false)


Requirements:

  • Broker: Any Broker.
  • Account Type: all account types.
  • Balance: from 30$ only!


Enjoy


Reviews 11
redneedle
492
redneedle 2022.11.17 13:20 
 

signals of panda + EA makes feel happy

Arhyel Mshelia
394
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:55 
 

Great work Ahmed when you combine this with Th3Eng HistoMaster they make a great couple really.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.22 22:50 
 

Good one!

More from author
Th3Eng Bird
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (6)
Experts
Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size. It opens positions based on Analyses. next new version:: Add news filter Add more filters Requirements:: Account Balance: 5000$ minimum Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips). Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent). Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX). Best Setups: EURUSD, 15M E
FREE
Th3Eng HistoMaster
Ahmed Farag
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Th3Eng HistoMaster  indicator Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator. Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification). Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal. Requirements works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies. works with all Spreads works with all Account types works on all Time-Frames
FREE
Th3Eng Currency Strength
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms. This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel. You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair. NOT COPLICATED NOT REPAINTING NOT LAGING Input Parameters === SYSTEM SETTING  === Calc. Mode ==> Calculation m
FREE
Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (3)
Experts
Warning::: Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2  is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA   Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting). You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro). Spread: all s
FREE
Th3Eng signals wave Repaint
Ahmed Farag
4 (4)
Indicators
Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted. So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator. Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex. Works with all time-frames. works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency. Sending all alertin
FREE
Th3eng Chart shadow
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
Th3Eng Chart shadow indicator is a tool helps you to display another symbol on the current symbol in candles style or line. You can type the second symbol name in the setting and select the drawing mode { candles or line }. Also, the indicator displays the spread and current price of both pairs on the left top side corner of the chart. setting: 1- Symbol: Insert The second symbol name. 2- Drawing mode: Choose the draw mode from (Candles or line). 3- Show spreads:  true\false to display the pric
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite Pro
Ahmed Farag
5 (2)
Indicators
Th3Eng PipFinite PRO Indicator This product is distinct from the Th3Eng PipFinite Original, utilizing a different logic and algorithms. The Th3Eng PipFinite Pro indicator offers analysis of trend directions using custom algorithms. It provides indications of trend direction, entry points, a stop loss point, and three take profit points. The indicator also displays pivot points, dynamic support and resistance channels, and a side-box with detailed current signal information. How to Trade with T
Th3Eng Panda trader PRO
Ahmed Farag
Experts
Th3Eng Panda trader professional  is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro). Spread: all spreads low than 40 points Account type: works with all accounts It needs a VPS to open all positions. Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1 Best setting: GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL H1 timeframe Inputs: In
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Th3Eng Ninja
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.21 03:34 
 

Good

Ahmed Farag
12948
Reply from developer Ahmed Farag 2022.07.28 08:16
Thabk you sir, i’m happy to see your review.
EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2022.01.19 20:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ahmdani
1069
ahmdani 2020.03.24 22:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Kharkov
325
Evgenii Kharkov 2020.02.21 19:33 
 

Сигналы неправильные

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2020.02.16 17:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shady Shata
1487
Shady Shata 2020.01.20 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alaa A. Al Hariri
77
Alaa A. Al Hariri 2020.01.19 07:10 
 

Es ist sehr gut

Itnas
334
Itnas 2020.01.14 16:46 
 

Индикатор отличный, сигналы хороши.

Reply to review