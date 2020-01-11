Th3Eng Panda trend is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. Th3Eng Panda trend is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter.

You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames.

Works with all pairs and all Time Frames.





Inputs:



Section #1

History: Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000) Draw Candles: Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true/false) Draw Box: Draw dashboard box on the left chart side included (all account balance details and the current signal details ). (true/false) Box color: the background color of the box.

Section #2

Alert: Alerting at any new signal. (true/false)

Email: Sending Email at any new signal. (true/false)

Mobile Notification: Sending Mobile Notification at any new signal. (true/false)





Requirements:



Broker: Any Broker.

Account Type: all account types.

Balance: from 30$ only!





Enjoy



