Th3Eng Panda trend
- Indicators
- Ahmed Farag
- Version: 1.0
Th3Eng Panda trend is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. Th3Eng Panda trend is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter.
You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames.
Works with all pairs and all Time Frames.
Inputs:
Section #1
- History: Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000)
- Draw Candles: Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true/false)
- Draw Box: Draw dashboard box on the left chart side included (all account balance details and the current signal details ). (true/false)
- Box color: the background color of the box.
Section #2
Alert: Alerting at any new signal. (true/false)
Email: Sending Email at any new signal. (true/false)
Mobile Notification: Sending Mobile Notification at any new signal. (true/false)
Requirements:
- Broker: Any Broker.
- Account Type: all account types.
- Balance: from 30$ only!
Enjoy
signals of panda + EA makes feel happy