Th3eng Chart shadow

Th3Eng Chart shadow indicator is a tool helps you to display another symbol on the current symbol in candles style or line.

You can type the second symbol name in the setting and select the drawing mode { candles or line }.

Also, the indicator displays the spread and current price of both pairs on the left top side corner of the chart.


setting:

1- Symbol: Insert The second symbol name.

2- Drawing mode: Choose the draw mode from (Candles or line).

3- Show spreads:  true\false to display the price and spread of the both pairs.

4- Font size: The font size

5- Text color: The text color

Recommended products
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Super Spread Spreed
Mariia Logvinenko
3 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Bar0TimeSpread
Stanislav Korotky
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This is a must have tool for every trader, because this indicator provides the scoreboard with most important basic information for trading. It displays current server time, remaining time of the current bar, a calculated lot for the specified risk and free margin, characteristic bar sizes, and spreads. When placed on a chart, the indicator creates a text label in the upper right corner with the following information: -17:50 [70%] 11:42:30 SL:0 SP:17 B:A41/M39/D67 L:0.26/5% remaining time to cur
FREE
Pip Value Calculator In Lots
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes. The MT5 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230 Description by lines Line 1 - deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters) . All you need t
FREE
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Indicators
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Indicators
The Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4 is a free add on and a great asset for your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . It shows the current Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . The
FREE
Lines Profit Loss
Taras Slobodyanik
4.63 (16)
Indicators
The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol. You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss. You can find my products here Parameters Calculation in money or in points — calculate the profit/loss in points or money. Add pending orders to calculate — take pending orders into account in calculations. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — magic number, if it is necessary to evaluate specific orders. Offset for first drawing (points from the average p
FREE
OrderCalc
Thomas Quester
Indicators
OrderCalc opens a window in the chart with the data of your orders: Position size, stop loss, take profit, profit/loss Only the positions for this symbol are displayed. If several positions exist, these are totalled and displayed in the last line. If you work with pyramids, you can see at a glance how big the total profit or loss is. The indicator is invisible at the beginning, only when a position is opened does a window open containing the data for the order. In some cases the content is e
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Indicators
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
Two Lines Color
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Indicators
Nombre del Indicador: Two Lines Color 1 Telegran:13 Crow Trading Club Descripción: Este indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 4, "Two Lines Color 1", es una herramienta de análisis técnico diseñada para ayudarte a identificar oportunidades de trading en los mercados financieros. Este indicador utiliza dos Medias Móviles Simples (SMA) de diferentes períodos y las representa en el gráfico con dos líneas de colores distintos. Las características clave de este indicador son las siguientes: Rá
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Ultimate ADX MTF
Tolga Oezdiler
Indicators
Ultimate ADX Multi-timeframe Indicator Free for limited time. This indicator provides real-time ADX values for multiple timeframes in one unobtrusive label panel. It i s especially useful for gauging trend strength across timeframes without constantly switching charts. Choose which periods to display, anchor the panel to any chart corner, and color-code ADX strength levels to your taste. Key Features & Personalization Multi-Timeframe ADX - Toggle visibility for 9 built-in periods (M1, M5, M15,
FREE
Matrix Series Flower Indicator MT4
Lorentzos Roussos
Indicators
The Flower Indicator is a technical analysis tool primarily used to identify trends and assist with scalping or intraday trading strategies. The Flower Indicator is a signal trend indicator based on technical and price dynamics analysis. It visually signals trends using colored flowers—blue flowers indicate an uptrend , while red flowers indicate a downtrend Each levels can act like support & resistance ( watch for +/- 200 levels & the dots when appear on the chart ) You can set the dots to appe
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicators
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Indicators
INFOPad is an information panel that creates information on the selected currency pair in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. There are 5 functions of this indicator: Shows the main and main information on the selected symbol: Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission prices; Shows the future targets of SL target and TP Target (The number of points of the established stop loss and take profit, the dollar amount); It shows the profit received for the periods: Today, Week, Month, Year, Tot
FREE
Candlestick Mod Rapat MT4
Raxkon Bin Kunang
5 (1)
Indicators
Candlestick Mod rapat. Chart Candlesticks will stick together. make it look neat and tidy Switch between Candlestick and Line chart fixed. Instruction. If you don't like the candles colors, you can do so by changing color. read below: -Colors must be changed in the indicator setting. -It won't change through the Chart properties to modify. -After changing the color, save it as template so it wont change the colors to default value.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Indicators
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
MQLTA Show Magic Numbers
MQL4 Trading Automation
4.14 (7)
Utilities
The panel displays the list of all orders (market and pending) along with their details, including magic numbers and commentaries. The panel can be moved around the chart. For market orders, the profit listed includes the associated commission and swaps. There aren't any important input parameters, but you can control the panel's initial location via them.
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Fair Value Gap Sweep MT4
Crispin Tibilla
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Sweep is a unique and powerful indicator that draws fair value gaps on your chart and alerts you when a gap has been swept by the price. A fair value gap is a price gap that occurs when the market opens at a different level than the previous close, creating an imbalance between buyers and sellers. A gap sweep is when the price moves back to fill the gap, indicating a change in market sentiment and a potential trading opportunity. Fair Value Gap Sweep indicator has the following
FREE
Candle Timer and Spread MT4
Ianina Nadirova
4 (1)
Indicators
The Candle_Timer_and_Spread indicator shows on one chart the time until the end of the candle and the percentage of price change along with the spread for the selected symbols. The timer for the time until the end of the candle on the current timeframe and the price change as a percentage relative to the opening price of the day is located by default in the upper right corner of the chart. The panel shows the spread and percentage change of the current price relative to the opening of the day f
FREE
Currency Strength Multimeter
Sameer Shariff
4.57 (7)
Indicators
VIEW THE CURRENCY STRENGTH AND PAIR STRENGTH FOR "X" BARS IN A GIVEN TIMEFRAME. The Currency Strength Multimeter indicator shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currencies: AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD Furthermore, it also shows the strength, direction and rank of each of the following currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY
FREE
Chart Time
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
5 (1)
Indicators
Chart Time Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time on the chart between 3 different options. Input parameters Show Time : Select all the time options that you want to see. Local Time (Personal Computer Time), Server Time (Broker Time) or GMT Time. Recommendations: Use only one Chart Time Indicator for each chart.
FREE
Ut Bot Indicator
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Indicators
Evolutionize Your Trading with the UT Alert Bot Indicator for MQL4 The UT Alert Bot Indicator is your ultimate trading companion, meticulously designed to give you an edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets. Powered by the renowned UT system, this cutting-edge tool combines advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and customizable features to ensure you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, indices, or commodities, the UT Alert Bot Indicator is your k
FREE
ATR Pyramid
Darius Hans Lischka
Indicators
ATR Pyramid ️: Your ticket to stacking profits higher than a Jenga tower on steroids , turning market volatility into a trend-surfing ‍️, position-adding party where only the first trade risks a wipeout , while you safeguard the rest by sliding your stop loss up like an elevator , creating a comfort zone that's the only real path to multiplying your forex account faster than a rabbit on espresso !!! Attention all you profit-stackers and trend-surfers! ‍️ This ATR Pyra
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Th3Eng Bird
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (6)
Experts
Th3Eng Bird Scalper is simple scalper, Many expert traders recommend using it with big accounts with a low lot size. It opens positions based on Analyses. next new version:: Add news filter Add more filters Requirements:: Account Balance: 5000$ minimum Spread: Not more than 30 points (3.0 pips). Account type: any account (standard, micro and cent). Platform Digits: Pentagonal platform (five digits symbol price and three on yen symbols X.XXXXX on EURUSD NOT X.XXXX). Best Setups: EURUSD, 15M E
FREE
Th3Eng HistoMaster
Ahmed Farag
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Th3Eng HistoMaster  indicator Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator. Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification). Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal. Requirements works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies. works with all Spreads works with all Account types works on all Time-Frames
FREE
Th3Eng Currency Strength
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
TH3ENG CURRENCY STRENGTH SCANNER The best currency strength reader based on more than 4 excellent modes, based on Price action and Volume with various algorithms. This indicator reads all pairs data to measure and find the best results of all currencies and arrange it in a separated dashboard panel. You can find the strongest currency and the weakest currency, then trade on them pair. NOT COPLICATED NOT REPAINTING NOT LAGING Input Parameters === SYSTEM SETTING  === Calc. Mode ==> Calculation m
FREE
Th3Eng Panda trend
Ahmed Farag
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Th3Eng Panda trend  is a powerful indicator that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades.   Th3Eng Panda trend  is not just an indicator, but a very good trend filter. You can setup it on H4/H1 to Find the main trend and start scalping on M5/m15/m30 Time Frames. Works with all pairs and all Time Frames. Inputs: Section #1 History : Maximum number or bars to draw the last signals. (Default 5000) Draw Candles : Draw red candle when sell signal and green when buy signal. (true
FREE
Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2
Ahmed Farag
3.67 (3)
Experts
Warning::: Th3Eng Panda trader strategy 2  is the lite version of Th3Eng Panda Pro trader EA   Th3Eng Panda trader EA is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades with martingale system(you can disable it==> factor=1 in setting). You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. And on M5/M15 and enable reverse strategy from setting if you want. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (10 cent, standard or micro). Spread: all s
FREE
Th3Eng signals wave Repaint
Ahmed Farag
4 (4)
Indicators
Th3Eng signals wave is a very good indicator to read the trend. But you need to filter the main trend direction with your own strategy. Because this indicator signals are repainted. So for example: Use Moving average 21 to find the trend and if the price is above the moving on higher TF or the current >> open only buy signals from the indicator. Also you can use it on option trading, Not only on forex. Works with all time-frames. works with all pairs, CFD and cryptocurrency. Sending all alertin
FREE
Th3Eng PipFinite Pro
Ahmed Farag
5 (2)
Indicators
Th3Eng PipFinite PRO Indicator This product is distinct from the Th3Eng PipFinite Original, utilizing a different logic and algorithms. The Th3Eng PipFinite Pro indicator offers analysis of trend directions using custom algorithms. It provides indications of trend direction, entry points, a stop loss point, and three take profit points. The indicator also displays pivot points, dynamic support and resistance channels, and a side-box with detailed current signal information. How to Trade with T
Th3Eng Panda trader PRO
Ahmed Farag
Experts
Th3Eng Panda trader professional  is a powerful expert advisor that works perfectly for scalping trades as well as swing trades. You can setup it on H4/H1, and on all forex pairs and all CFD pairs. Requirements: Minimum Balance: 1000$ (cent, standard or micro). Spread: all spreads low than 40 points Account type: works with all accounts It needs a VPS to open all positions. Lot Step: 0.01 not 0.1 Best setting: GBP FAMILY - EURUSD - USDJPY - EURAUD - XAUUSD - US30 - OIL H1 timeframe Inputs: In
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Th3Eng Ninja
Ahmed Farag
Indicators
The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review