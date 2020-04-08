Th3Eng Chart shadow indicator is a tool helps you to display another symbol on the current symbol in candles style or line.

You can type the second symbol name in the setting and select the drawing mode { candles or line }.

Also, the indicator displays the spread and current price of both pairs on the left top side corner of the chart.





setting:

1- Symbol: Insert The second symbol name.

2- Drawing mode: Choose the draw mode from (Candles or line).

3- Show spreads: true\false to display the price and spread of the both pairs.

4- Font size: The font size

5- Text color: The text color