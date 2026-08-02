Global Session Zones System MT5

Product Overview

Global Session Zones System is a chart indicator designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. It visualizes the four major global trading sessions (New York, London, Tokyo, Sydney) by drawing session background boxes, key price levels, and a statistical panel. It helps traders identify market volatility and trend strength, providing reliable breakout signals.

Core Features

Session Visualization : Customizable start/end times and colors for the four major sessions.

Technical Analysis : Optional linear regression trend lines, mean lines, VWAP, and session high/low extensions.

Real-time Dashboard : Displays active session status, trend strength (R²), and standard deviation (σ).

Breakout Signal System : Monitors price breakouts with arrow signals and multi-method alerts.

Trading Signals

Breakout Buy : When a candle's closing price breaks above a session's high, an upward arrow appears below the candle, signaling a potential bullish trend.

Breakout Sell : When a candle's closing price breaks below a session's low, a downward arrow appears above the candle, indicating bearish momentum.

Practical Application

Ideal for "Session Breakout" strategies in Forex, Gold, and Oil.

Capture Open Breakouts : Watch for breakouts from the Asian session range during the London or New York open.

Filter with Trend Strength : Use the dashboard's R² value . A high R² (e.g., >0.7) combined with a breakout signal suggests a strong, stable trend and higher win rate.

Support & Resistance : Session high/low extensions act as dynamic support/resistance. A successful retest after a breakout offers excellent re-entry points.

Alert Settings

Ensures you never miss a key move:

Pop-up Alerts : On-screen notifications upon signal trigger.

Sound Alerts : Customizable audio files for specific events.

Push Notifications : Sends alerts directly to your mobile MT4/MT5 app.

Email Alerts : Delivers signals to your email for remote monitoring.

Anti-Whipsaw : Option to wait for candle close confirmation to avoid false breakouts.

Parameters

Session Config : Set names, times (server time), and colors.

Display Options : Toggle background, trend lines, VWAP, etc.

Dashboard : Adjust position, font size, and data fields.

Usage Suggestion

Best used on H1 or M15 timeframes. Focus on the London-New York overlap for the highest volatility.

Summary