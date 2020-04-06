SemiEA Sure Fire Strategy
- Experts
- Tan Chee Ho
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
THIS IS SEMI-AUTO EXPERT ADVISOR
Please change the back test setting to "False" in the parameter.
SURE-FIRE STRATEGY (ZONE RECOVERY TRADING METHOD)The forex trading technique below is simply...awesome. If you are able to look at a chart and identify when the market is trending, then you can make a bundle using the below technique. If we had to pick one single trading technique in the world, this would be the one! Make sure to use proper position sizing and money management with this one and you will encounter nothing but success!
KEY FEATURES
- Trader enter manual trade base on his analysis.
- Easy to use.
- Maximum trades for breakeven close.
- hidden close all function in mobile phone MT4 app.
ADVANTAGES:
- The king of EA for trending marking.
- Initial trade with TP, Break Even when above # of trades.
- Hedging mechanism instead of Stop Loss
- 2 lotsizing multiplier for 1st trade and the following trades.