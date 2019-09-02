EA Makoto MT5

The EA uses a trend strategy based on several relative Strength, Average True Range and Stochastic oscillator indicators. it Also uses a grid and averaging positions up to 6 orders.

The EA uses the main timeframe H1 and M15, M30 as additional.

Orders use stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop and smart filter to transfer positions to breakeven.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

МetaТrader 4 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39786

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.

When using the multi-currency tester, select the M5 timeframe.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices) or Open price only (quick method on complete bars).

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

Pairs and timeframe

  1. EURUSD.
  2. GBPUSD.
  3. GBPJPY.
  4. USDCHF.
  5. USDJPY.
  6. AUDUSD.
  7. GBPAUD.
  8. USDCAD.
  9. GBPCAD.
  10. EURAUD.
  11. EURCAD.
  12. EURGBP.
  13. EURJPY.
  14. GBPCHF.
  15. NZDUSD.
  16. GBPNZD.
  17. EURCHF.
  18. AUDCAD.
  19. NZDCAD.
  20. NZDCHF.  
  21. NZDJPY.
  22. CHFJPY.
  23. CADJPY.
  24. CADCHF.
  25. AUDNZD.
  26. EURNZD.


    Parameters

    • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
      • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
      • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
      • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
    • Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.
      • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
      • Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.
    • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
    • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
      • true - use the multi-currency tester;
      • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
    • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
    • Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday - trade on Friday.
      Time trading within a day:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • GMT Mode - manual setting;
      • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
      • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
      • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
      Time to disable on Friday:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).





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