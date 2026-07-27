GoldEdge ATR Price Border

GoldEdge ATR Price Border

GoldEdge ATR Price Border is a free utility indicator designed to display dynamic ATR-based price borders directly on the chart.

It helps traders visualize structured price zones, market expansion levels, and the central equilibrium line in a simple and clean format.

This indicator is especially useful for traders who want to better understand market volatility and price positioning. It is also an important companion indicator for selected GoldEdge trading systems.

Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website

All Product: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vincentlai/seller

Main Features

  • 9 dynamic price borders displayed directly on the chart
  • 4 upper border levels and 4 lower border levels
  • 1 central midline for equilibrium reference
  • ATR-based structure that adapts to market volatility
  • Dynamic borders that move together with price and market conditions
  • Helps identify relatively high and low price areas
  • Clean chart visualization for easy interpretation
  • Suitable for manual analysis and Strategy Tester visualization
  • Useful as a companion indicator for selected GoldEdge EA products

How It Works 

https://youtu.be/CfwPNKIN8Ow

The indicator calculates a volatility-based price framework using ATR logic and smoothed price movement.

It plots multiple upper and lower border levels around the market price, creating a structured visual map of price boundaries.

These borders are not fixed support and resistance lines. They move dynamically with price action and market volatility.

These levels can help traders identify:

  • Potential overextended price areas
  • Structured upper and lower reaction zones
  • Market pressure relative to the midline
  • Volatility expansion and contraction behavior
  • Possible areas where price may become relatively high or relatively low

Most of the time, price tends to move between the upper and lower border zones. This makes the indicator useful for understanding where price is positioned inside a dynamic volatility range.

The result is a clear visual map of price boundaries that can support decision-making and system-based trading.


How GE ATR Price Border Is Used in the GoldEdge System

The GE ATR Price Border Indicator is a core component of the GoldEdge EA trading framework.

It calculates dynamic upper and lower border zones based on market volatility and smoothed price movement. These borders move together with the market and help define relatively high and low price areas.

The H4 timeframe is recommended because it provides a more stable structure and helps reduce unnecessary noise from lower timeframes.

In many market conditions, price tends to fluctuate between the upper and lower border zones. GoldEdge EA uses this behavior as part of its trading logic.

In simple terms:

  • When price moves above the middle line and approaches the upper border area, GoldEdge EA looks for Sell opportunities.
  • When price moves below the middle line and approaches the lower border area, GoldEdge EA looks for Buy opportunities.

This border-based approach helps GoldEdge EA avoid random entries and trade with a clearer market structure.

Instead of opening trades blindly, GoldEdge EA uses the border zones as part of a structured decision framework, together with additional filters and risk-control logic such as volatility checking, spread control, order limitation, cut loss protection, and hedging management.

Recommended Timeframe

Although the indicator can be attached to different timeframes, the H4 timeframe is generally recommended for the GoldEdge trading framework.

H4 provides a better balance between signal quality and trading frequency. Lower timeframes may contain more market noise, while H4 allows the border structure to remain more stable and easier to interpret.

Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Traders who want to visualize ATR-based market structure
  • Users of GoldEdge systems requiring the border indicator on chart
  • Manual traders looking for price zone references
  • Testers who want to see dynamic chart levels in the Strategy Tester
  • Traders who want to better understand price position relative to volatility borders

Important Note

GoldEdge ATR Price Border is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically.

Its purpose is to provide a structured visual framework for market analysis and for compatibility with specific GoldEdge products.

If you are using this indicator together with a GoldEdge EA, please make sure the indicator is correctly installed and available in the required Indicators folder.

Installation

  1. Download and install the indicator from MQL5 Market
  2. Attach it to your chart
  3. Allow the indicator to load all border levels properly
  4. If required by your EA, make sure the indicator remains installed in the correct Indicators folder
  5. Use the recommended timeframe and settings provided with your GoldEdge trading setup
  6. Install: https://youtu.be/S1fuh_i5-T0

Best Usage

This indicator can be used on its own for chart analysis, but it is most powerful when used as part of the GoldEdge ecosystem.

For best visual consistency, use recommended chart settings, timeframes, and setfiles provided with your trading setup.

When used together with GoldEdge EA products, the indicator helps display the same structured price zones that are used in the GoldEdge trading framework.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. This indicator is provided for analytical and visualization purposes only and does not guarantee profits or specific trading results.

Past performance, visual examples, or historical behavior do not guarantee future results. Always test any trading system carefully on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Recommended products
XAU M1 Trend Pro
Michail Manelidis
Indicators
Advanced Gold Scalping Signal Indicator XAU M1 Trend Pro is a precision-built trend and signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . It combines multi-layer filtering, volatility analysis, and smart scoring logic to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals while avoiding market noise. Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and consistency in fast-moving gold markets. Key Features Smart Buy & Sell Signals Generates real-time alerts when high-probabili
FREE
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Darvas Flow Indicator
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
5 (3)
Indicators
Darvas Flow Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities. Key Features: Darvas Box Method Implementation: Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow
FREE
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
Indicators
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
FREE
SessionRangeBox
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer Overview Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid a
FREE
StudentK RVI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK RVI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on RVI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
Smart Sentinel
Fu Tak Tin
Experts
Distinguished Trader, Greetings. I am   Smart Sentinel . I am not a predictor, nor an adventurer. I am the   architect of order   for your capital within the disorderly markets, the   ultimate embodiment   of your trading discipline. In a world that teaches you how to "attack," I adhere to a different philosophy:   The true core of long-term profitability is not capturing every fluctuation, but permanently avoiding the single, devastating drawdown. Therefore, I am not a simple "tool." I am a co
Volume Arrow Signal MT5
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Fractal Market Structure
Rick in t Veld
Indicators
Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre
FREE
Oneway TrendPulse MQL5
Michael Oko Oboh
Experts
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Basket Grid EA
Faroq Yousef Ahmed Haidarah
Experts
FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions. Main Features Smart Dual Basket Grid System Intelligent Grid Management Adaptive Lot Progression Automatic Lot Balance Attack Dynamic Lot Compensation Independent Buy and Sell Ba
FREE
RevertGold AI
Tosin Komolafe
Experts
RevertGoldAI is a quantitative gold (XAUUSD) trading system built on structured mean reversion principles and market sentiment analysis. The strategy is designed to identify statistically significant price extremes in the gold market and execute disciplined counter-trend entries during periods of overextension. By combining adaptive position scaling with structured basket management and controlled exposure parameters, RevertGoldAI seeks to capitalize on short- to medium-term rebalancing cycles w
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Tsunami Premium Song Than
Huu Minh Tho Nguyen
Indicators
Stop losing money on repainting indicators and lagging moving averages. Welcome to Tsunami Premium (Sóng Thần) – an Institutional-Grade algorithmic weapon designed for elite traders. Powered by advanced Static Polynomial Regression and combined with the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope (AI Kernel Smoothing) , this system predicts market turning points with zero lag and surgical precision. This is NOT just an indicator; it is a complete Trade Management Ecosystem. WHY TSUNAMI PREMIUM IS THE HOLY GRAIL: 1
Gold Trader Pro Indicator MT5
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Indicators
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analys
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
FREE
Zenith Aquarius Standard
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Standard Zenith Aquarius Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4/5 and BTCUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a different combination of entry logic, market filter, and risk management parameters. The objective of this product is to provide a structured execution framework for BTCUSD trading. Users can select the configuration that best matches their testing results, risk preference, and tra
FREE
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicators
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
Experts
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – Adaptive Trend Following Expert Advisor for Gold (M30) Overview DynamicFlow EA is a powerful next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It combines an adaptive trend-following algorithm with advanced trade management to automatically identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities. The EA continuously analyzes market structure using dynamic volatility bands, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining di
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
GoldEdge Spark
Chi Sang Lai
5 (5)
Experts
GoldEdge Spark is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built around the ATR Border system. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, Border levels, spread control, and directional logic. Instead of adding positions blindly, GoldEdge Spark waits for higher-quality conditions, helping reduce unnecessary exposure during strong one-way market moves. Backtests can be faked, but Live and Demo trading show the truth: Visit our Website All Product:  https
FREE
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review