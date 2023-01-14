Red Devil Shorter EA

The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMAs and SMAs.

Attention: Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499

We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that.

The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time. 

The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed by the SL.

Nevertheless, every trade has an SL.

The tests on the screenshots were carried out in 5min and 30min charts. It can be set whether the EA uses a fixed lot size or the position size is calculated as a percentage of the balance. With the settings shown in the screenshot, we recommend 3 - 6% risk per trade.

All tests were performed with high quality data from Dukascopy. Do not rely on your broker's data in MT4 or MT5, they are usually not of high quality and give false results.

The time setting is based on Central European Time UTC +1 (winter time). Depending on the time zone, the time must be adjusted accordingly.

We recommend choosing a broker with a low spread and little slippage. For example, we have had good experiences with ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 or ICMarketsSC-MT5-2.


Features:

  • The back tests were carried out in EUR/CHF.
  • The back tests were carried out on the 5min and 30min chart.
  • A chart must be called up for each symbol and the EA played on it.
  • Ideally, run the EA on a VPS.
  • No grid or martingale system.
  • The EA doesn't use historical data reading or over-optimization, we don't tamper with our tests.
  • Every trade has a SL.
  • The trades are closed by SL, counter-signal or time-dependent.
  • Tested on 100% quality data from Dukascopy.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/92601?source=Unknown

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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Red Devil Shorter MT4
Manuel Gehrig
Experts
The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMA and SMA. Attention:  Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1826330 We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that. The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time. The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed by
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Jason_P84
19
Jason_P84 2023.01.25 07:51 
 

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Manuel Gehrig
335
Reply from developer Manuel Gehrig 2023.01.25 16:17
Thanks Jason 👍🏻
Antonio Perreira
23
Antonio Perreira 2023.01.20 16:29 
 

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Manuel Gehrig
335
Reply from developer Manuel Gehrig 2023.01.21 10:02
Thanks for the review!
compufis
49
compufis 2023.01.20 14:12 
 

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Manuel Gehrig
335
Reply from developer Manuel Gehrig 2023.01.21 10:01
nice to hear that. I wish you continued success with the EA and thanks for the review!
traderIBS
29
traderIBS 2023.01.18 08:42 
 

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Manuel Gehrig
335
Reply from developer Manuel Gehrig 2023.01.19 08:55
Danke für die Bewertung. Es freut mich sehr, dass Sie bereits Gewinne machen konnten. Wir testen auch immer mit den Daten von Dukascopy, kommt dem realen Handel am nächsten.
Alex7734
20
Alex7734 2023.01.17 10:34 
 

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Manuel Gehrig
335
Reply from developer Manuel Gehrig 2023.01.17 11:53
Besten Dank für die Bewertung!
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