Moving Average Trader
- Experts
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Vyacheslav NekipelovIn trading since 2014.
I also use my developments in trade.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA opens orders, when a fast MA crosses a slow MA:
Buy - from bottom to top, Sell - from top to bottom.
It provides for closing orders on breakeven and trailing stop.
It is also possible to open additional orders when the price moves towards the open position.
Settings:
- MagicNumber - order identifier;
- StartLot - lot size;
- SL - is the size of SL in points;
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points;
- Breakeven - breakeven;
- LevelBreakeven - breakeven size in points;
- LevelBreakevenProfit - the distance in points at which breakeven is activated;
- AddOrders - open additional orders;
- NumAddOrders - the number of additional orders;
- AddOrdersStep - step of opening additional orders in points;
- AddOrdersSL - SL size of additional orders in points;
- MAPeriod1 - period of slow Moving Average;
- MAPeriod2 - a period of fast Moving Average;
- ShowTradeComment - display of the general information panel on the chart;
- HeaderColor - header background color;
- BGColor - the color of the main background.