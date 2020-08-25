VN Trade Panel II Demo

The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders.

It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this, trading is carried out literally in one click: to open the desired type of order, you just need to click the corresponding button and all the parameters set on the panel will be applied to it automatically.

To work with open orders, the breakeven and trailing stop functions are provided.





It is possible to change the appearance of take profit and stop loss levels from normal to virtual and vice versa. Virtual - means that take profit and stop loss are installed only on your terminal and are not visible to the broker. These functions can be activated or deactivated directly on the panel, or at any time using special order options buttons.

Also, the panel can be customized in appearance. Changes in the settings are applied when a new or first addition of the panel to the chart. The sound accompaniment for opening and closing orders can also be configured: there are four built-in sound options, as well as the ability to install your own sound files. The files of the format "***.wav" need to be placed in the Sounds folder of the terminal. In addition, there is a possibility directly through the installation panel of price signal lines, upon reaching which the price will display a visual and audible alert. As a sound alert, a custom sound file of the "***. wav" format can also be used, which must also be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder. The demo version is designed to test the operation of the panel on the EURUSD currency pair. Full version of the panel: VN Trade Panel II. (In the strategy tester, the operation of trading panels is not tested).





Basic settings: