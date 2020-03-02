RSI S Roc Signal Demo

The RSI S-RoC indicator differs from the standard RSI in that it takes into account the price rate of change when calculating values.

When the price moves in a trend, the indicator produces good entry signals oncethe price touches its levels.

The level values ​​can be configured in the indicator settings. They can also be modified and adjusted directly in the indicator window.

You can also set on a chart signal lines. Once they are crossed, the indicator will produce a sound alert or play a user defined audio file.

The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications when crossing levels.

This product is a demo version of the indicator that works on the EURUSD currency pair. The full version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26342


Configurations

  • Period MA - Moving Average period.
  • Period S-RoC - period for calculating the price rate of change.
  • Period RSI - the RSI indicator period.

Price Alert Settings

  • Width Alert Line - the width of signal lines on the price chart.
  • Line Distance - the distance in points form the current price, at which signal lines should be created.
  • Upper Alert - the upper signal line.
  • Upper Price Line Color - the color of the upper signal line.
  • Lower Alert - the lower signal line.
  • Lower Price Line Color - the color of the lower signal line.
  • Sound Alarm - playing a custom audio file when the price crosses signal lines.
  • File Name - the name of the audio file as "***.wav". The file should be added to the Sounds folder of the terminal.

RSI Alert Settings

  • RSI Alert - alert when the price crosses RSI levels.
  • RSI Line Style - line style for RSI levels.
  • Width Alert Line - line width for RSI levels.
  • Upper RSI Line Color - the color of the upper RSI line.
  • Lower RSI Line Color - the color of the lower RSI line.
  • Upper RSI Level - the value of the upper RSI line.
  • Lower RSI Level - the value of the lower RSI line.
  • Sound Alarm RSI - playing a custom audio file when the RSI levels are crossed.
  • File Name RSI - the name of the audio file as "***.wav";
  • Push-notifications - send push-notifications when crossing levels.


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