Alert for objects

The indicator gives an alert when an object of the type specified in the settings appears on the chart.

It can also send email and push notification messages.

It is an ideal solution when you want to track the appearance of any graphical objects created by other indicators or EAs.

It has two operating modes:

With indicators that use buffers to draw objects. With indicators that buffers do not use.

You can determine the type of indicator in its settings. Indicators that use buffers have two or more colors configured to display them.

Settings:

