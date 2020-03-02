RSI Sound Alert plus Email

RSI indicator with signal lines, at the intersection of which a corresponding notification will be issued, which can be in the form of a normal alert, or in the form of a user sound file.

The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications and email notifications at the intersection of these levels.

The values ​​of the levels can be set independently in the indicator settings, and, if desired, they can be changed and configured directly in the indicator window.

To check the operation of the indicator, you can try a free demo version working on the CADCHF currency pair: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35794


Settings:

  • Period RSI - period RSI;
  • RSI Alert - alert when crossing established levels;
  • RSI Line Style - line style;
  • Width Alert Line - width of lines;
  • Upper RSI Line Color - the color of the upper line;
  • Lower RSI Line Color - the color of the lower line;
  • Upper RSI Level - the value of the upper level;
  • Lower RSI Level - the value of the lower level;
  • Send Mail - sending notifications to Email;
  • Header - message header;
  • Text Upper Line RSI - message text when crossing the top level;
  • Text Lower Line RSI - message text at the intersection of the lower level;
  • Sound Alarm - play a custom sound file when crossing the set levels;
  • File Name - the name of the sound file in the format "***.wav". The file itself must be placed in the terminal's Sounds folder;
  • Push-notifications - send push-notifications when crossing levels.


Recommended products
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Base Box Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Indicators
Overview Base Box Indicator automatically detects and draws institutional supply and demand base zones using the Rally-Base-Rally (RBR) and Drop-Base-Drop (DBD) price action methodology — one of the most reliable frameworks for identifying high-probability reversal and continuation areas. Unlike basic support/resistance tools, this indicator isolates the precise consolidation phase (the "Base") between two impulse moves and renders it as a structured 3-layer box that separates candle bodies from
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Stochastic BR
Antony Augustine
Indicators
Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally. The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend i
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
MajorAlert
Sergei Vassunov
Indicators
MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
MasterDot
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Master Dot for MetaTrader 4 Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions. Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the mar
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicators
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Trend Probability Oscillator
Michael Goh Joon Seng
Indicators
Simple to read and powerful, no fancy lines and drawings to clutter your chart or distract you. The trend probability oscillator estimates how likely a trend will continue in a certain period. The cummulator period controls how many bars in the past to use and is a proxy for the timescale the trend probability should hold. The use of a Max Line improves this further by indicating when a trend is likely to reverse. In most cases a trend must lose momentum before reversing. Hence, a trend probabil
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicators
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Signal Tower
Harun Celik
Indicators
Signal Tower   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. The indicator has a pips counter. You can see how many
Fractal Channel Breakout MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
Trendlines Oscillator MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Trendlines Oscillator identifies trend and momentum using normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trend lines. See more MT5 version at:  Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner See more MT4 version at:  Trendline
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Trend Long
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Long indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. Any reliable entry indicator can be used for the entry point. Or the standard RSI, based on overbought / oversold levels. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters! The parameters are not linear! When you specify a period, you only specify a period to determine the price range for a certain interval. Th
Inventory Retracement Bar MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Inventory Retracement Bar MT4, an innovative indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool identifies candlestick patterns that retrace 45% or more against the prevailing trend, helping traders pinpoint optimal re-entry points into the market. The Inventory Retracement Bar MT4 enhances your trading decisions by providing clear visual signals when market momentum is likely to resume, making it an invaluable asset for bot
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Trend and Flat and Volatility
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
EasyTrade Panel Demo
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Utilities
A full-featured trading panel that has minimal dimensions and makes one-click trading as informative, fast and convenient as possible. Supported features: opening of any types of orders; breakeven; trailing-stop; virtual take profit and stop loss (not visible to the broker); showing the general trading information panel; display of previously closed orders on the chart; installation on a chart of price signal lines; sending push-notifications when price crosses price signal lines; the ability
FREE
RSI S Roc Signal Demo
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Indicators
The RSI S-RoC indicator differs from the standard RSI in that it takes into account the price rate of change when calculating values. When the price moves in a trend, the indicator produces good entry signals oncethe price touches its levels. The level values ​​can be configured in the indicator settings. They can also be modified and adjusted directly in the indicator window. You can also set on a chart signal lines. Once they are crossed, the indicator will produce a sound alert or play a user
FREE
VN Trade Panel II Demo
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
FREE
RSI Sound Alert plus Email Demo
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Indicators
RSI indicator with signal lines, at the intersection of which a corresponding notification will be issued, which can be in the form of a normal alert, or in the form of a user sound file. The indicator also has the function of sending push-notifications and email notifications at the intersection of these levels. The values ​​of the levels can be set independently in the indicator settings, and, if desired, they can be changed and configured directly in the indicator window. This product is a
FREE
Relative Strength Index S RoC Signal
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Indicators
The RSI S-RoC indicator differs from the standard RSI in that it takes into account the price rate of change when calculating values. When the price moves in a trend, the indicator produces good entry signals oncethe price touches its levels. The level values ​​can be configured in the indicator settings. They can also be modified and adjusted directly in the indicator window. You can also set on a chart signal lines. Once they are crossed, the indicator will produce a sound alert or play a user
Moving Average Trader
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Experts
The EA opens orders, when a fast MA crosses a slow MA: Buy - from bottom to top, Sell - from top to bottom. It provides for closing orders on breakeven and trailing stop. It is also possible to open additional orders when the price moves towards the open position. Settings: MagicNumber - order identifier; StartLot - lot size; SL  - is the size of SL in points; TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points; Breakeven - breakeven; LevelBreakeven - breakeven size in points; LevelBreakevenProfit -
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Market Grid Maker 2
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
Utilities
The EA automatically opens orders both when the price moves in the direction of an open position, and against it, depending on the settings.  He will always open the necessary additional orders in time for you if you suddenly find yourself not at the terminal. And it will also automatically close them when the specified profit margin is reached. Functions: manual opening of any types of orders; automatic opening of market orders in accordance with the settings; the ability to set a lot multipli
Alert for objects
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator gives an alert when an object of the type specified in the settings appears on the chart. It can also send email and push notification messages. It is an ideal solution when you want to track the appearance of any graphical objects created by other indicators or EAs. It has two operating modes: With indicators that use buffers to draw objects. With indicators that buffers do not use. You can determine the type of indicator in its settings. Indicators that use buffers have two or m
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review