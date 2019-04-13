EA Seven MT5
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.71
- Updated: 2 April 2023
- Activations: 20
The EA uses a reverse strategy. To detect trading signals, the following indicators are used: Moving Average, Relative Vigor Index, Average True Range, Alligator and other custom indicators.
Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.
The EA trades on many major currency pairs and timeframes.
The EA uses timeframes:
|MetaTrader 4
|MetaTrader 5
|M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
|M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2
Real monitoring 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1310302
Real monitoring 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1333080
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37565
Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
Requirements and recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account.
- Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
- VPS.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
- Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37597#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=28700160
For the Strategy Tester:
- Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
- For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)
Pairs
- AUDCAD
- NZDCAD
- NZDCHF
- NZDJPY
- AUDNZD
- AUDCHF
- AUDCAD - if true, use AUDCAD;
- ...
- AUDCHF - if true, use AUDCHF;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
- Order Type - trading direction;
- Order Comment - comments to orders;
- Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
- Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
- Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
- Multi_Currency_BackTest:
- true - use the multi-currency tester;
- false - use the current currency and timeframe;
- Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
- Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;
- http
- https
- News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- GMT setting - GMT settings;
- GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
- GMT Mode - manual setting;
- GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
- Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
- Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
- Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
- Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
Using machine learning to swing trade the common asia pacific pairs makes a lot of sense. EA Seven MT5 ran very good on demo accounts and now I run on live accounts. The profit factor of the live signals is very good, and for now it seems they can be replicated. Thanks for the development effort!