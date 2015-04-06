Trend Correction Extended

It is an enhanced version of Trend and correction experts with a large number of adjustable parameters and improved accuracy of opening a transaction, thanks to additional indicators.

Lots - lot size (with Lots = 0, the lot volume will be calculated from the percentage of available funds on the account);

Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);

MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);

Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);

StopLoss - stop loss (in points);

TakeProfit - take profit (in points);

Stop to breakeven after - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;

EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders at the opposite signal;

TrailingStopValue - the trailing stop value in points, if set to = 0, then the trailing stop is not used;

SetStopToLastFractal - enable the installation of a stop loss for the last fractal (instead of the usual trailing stop);

CountBars - the number of bars for trend search and correction;

BarsShift - maximum shift of bars when searching for a trend from its beginning;

MinPriceDistance - minimum trend distance in currency pair units for opening a trade;

PercentCorrection - percentage of correction (recommended from 0 to 62);

AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;

MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator;

Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;

Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;

PeriodCCI - period of the Commodity Channel Index indicator (0 - do not use this indicator);

LevelsCCI - Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator levels;

TimeframeADX2 - the timeframe of the second ADX indicator (for working with the CCI indicator);

PeriodADX2 - period of the second indicator ADX;

CCIAndADX2 - dependence of the CCI levels on the second indicator ADX;

PeriodRSI - period of the indicator Relative Strength Index (0 - do not use this indicator);

TimeframeRSI - time frame of the indicator Relative Strength Index;

StepPeriodRSI - step for changing the period of the Relative Strength Index indicator;

LevelRSI - level of the indicator Relative Strength Index;

FastOptimizationParameter - The parameter of quick optimization of the adviser. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. The recommended values ​​are 1 or 0 for trading. For primary optimization, you can set the values ​​from 2 to 10.

ProfitToLossRatio - allowable profit to loss ratio (0 - not specified, as well as further parameters);

CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check if at least one transaction has been opened;

MaxAllowableLoss - maximum allowable loss in the account currency for a specified number of bars;

IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closure of the previous transaction;

DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;

MaxLossCount - maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not specified);

ShowInfo - show information.