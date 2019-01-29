PZ Parabolic SAR EA

This expert advisor trades using the famous Parabolic Sar indicator and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable indicator and trading settings, trading sessions and a martingale feature.

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Easy to use and supervise

Fully customizable parabolic sar settings

Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers

Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant

Trades can be closed on opposite signals

Implements a martingale and inverse martingale features

Filter trading by forex sessions

Built-in money management

The EA implements four different behaviors:

Regular: Buy on bullish signlals and sell on bearish signals

Inverse: Sell on bullish signals and buy on bearish signals

Only buy: Buy on bullish signals and disregard bearish signals

Only sell: Sell on bearish signals and disregard bullish signals

Additionally, it implements four different money management modes:

Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade



Input Parameters