Auto Martingale Trade Manager

5

DESCRIPTION:

The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols  (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell).

The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works.


FEATURES:

  • Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode.
  • Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit.
  • Auto Martingale / Average Positions.
  • Trailing for All Open Positions (Single or Martingale).
  • Magic Number filter for managing Trades.


For further guide to use this EA, please see the link below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755169




Reviews 1
James Cooper
48
James Cooper 2023.06.23 01:48 
 

works as described/intended. Great value for the price. It would be nice if the EA recognize swap/commssion fees and include them in the overall position calculatation with martingale. Currently, in some instances, a few longer swing positions may close net negative if commision/swap fees are high, depending on settings & broker. I'd recommend!

Recommended products
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Virtual TPSL Close M4
Kenneth Parling
Utilities
Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
MultiLimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient Automation of cl
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilities
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Utilities
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4   combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assi
FREE
Order Risk Panel Pro MT4
Young Ho Seo
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Panel Pro EA Order Risk Panel Pro EA is the professional version of the simple Order Risk Management EA. Order Risk Panel Pro EA incorporate three powerful features in one. The three powerful features include the visual trading & Risk Management, the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator and Trade Statistics Panel. For all these three features, you get the price of one. Firstly, Order Risk Panel Pro provides the highly efficient visual trading feature. You do not have to
Pending Order Doubled
Ya Liu
Utilities
参数说明如下： extern double   第一单挂单价格 =0;// 新加参数 , 第一单开单可以是挂单并输入挂单价格，如果默认 0 表示，第一单采取立即开市价单的方式。 extern int   第一单挂单有效分钟数 =720;// 新加参数，如果第一单是挂单，挂单有效分钟数 buyORsell=false;// 第一单开多单还是空单，设置为 true 表示第一单开多单，设置为 false 表示第一单开空单 lots1=0.01;// 第一单开单的下单手数。 maxlots=10;// 加倍后的最大下单量不能超过 10 手，如果超过就不再开单 beishu=2;// 第一单以后加倍开单的加倍倍数 StopLoss=30;// 所有单的止损设置点数，   4 位平台还是 5 位平台， 30 就代表 30 点。 TakeProfit=30;// 所有单的止赢设置点数，   4 位平台还是 5 位平台， 30 就代表 30 点。 OpenTime=0;// 第一次开单的开单时间必须超过这个时间点，这个时间你输入你本地电脑上的时间就可以了。 OpenVolume=0;/
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Guardian of the Galaxy
Arwan Prabowo
5 (1)
Utilities
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades. Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average . They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable  Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable : Maximum loss in money, Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage, Your minimum equity reached Those are whichever reached first It's simple, straightfor
FREE
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
DayNight HiLo
Olalekan Gisanrin
Indicators
DayNight HighLow is base on support and resistance levels, as well as averages of highs and lows. It detects trade direction and sends notification to your mobile phone so that you can  enter/exit a trade without having to be seated in front of desktop computer all day and night. Although you have to execute/send an order yourself, you can setup rules through the setting made available for proper lots size base on the available balance/fund you are trading with. The opportunity to take a profit
Auto SL and TP Maker
Oleg Remizov
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Pomo Panel
Jermias Perkasa
Utilities
Pomo Panel is a simple panel to help trader using grid strategy. It is designed with grid strategy in mind.  Its features: Open standard transactions Set up pending transactions Delete all pending transactions Modify multiple Stop-Loss and Target-Profit Calculate Lots of all opened transactions Calculate average Open-Close, High-Low Close All Opened Orders
Smart Watermark
Alexander Martinez
Utilities
Smart Watermark displays the symbol and timeframe while scaling and centering itself automatically. It also allows you to set a custom signature for sharing your charts with others. Parameters:  Parameter Description Font The font type used to display the watermark Font Color The font color used to display the watermark Font Style The style of the font. Choose from None, Italics, Underline, or Strikethrough. Default is None. Font Weight The weight of the font. Options range from Thin to Bla
Fibo Eminence Signal
Ricky Andreas
Indicators
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal 1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa) Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.” 2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone) This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom) Wait for the price to enter
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
Indicators
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
MT4 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
Utilities
EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o      Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o      User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3. 
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Smart Hedge
Francesco Baldi
Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113024 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, an
Newking Real Hard Pending EA
Wang SangHyeon
Utilities
이 제품은 한국에서 개발되었습니다. 대한민국에서 개발 된 서비스 제공 제품입니다. 제품의 개요 기능을 설명합니다. 매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문  매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매수 포지션 모두 청산 매도 포지션 모두 청산 실시간 TP,SL 설정 실시간 추적손절매 핍 설정 추적손절매 기능 통화 손익 전체 화면 모니터링 기능 제품 사용 환경 메타트레이더 4 입력변수 설정 Language : English,Korean BUYRiskPercent : 기본 2%  (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) SELLRiskPercent : 기본 2% (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) Temporary_GAP : 예약 주문시 갭 설정 HandBuyLot : 기본 셋팅 계약수 설정 매수 예약 0.01 lot(로딩시 기본으로 설정할 계약수를 입력)
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Auto Adding TP SL Trailing
HENG SHENG TSAI
Utilities
This tool is for helping manual traders to automatically add TP, SL, and Trailing to opened orders. You can use One-Click-Trading button to add your orders and leave this tool to help you set Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Auto Trailing. Just open and leave orders to it. Method of Installation Drop the EA to a chart of any currency pair at any time frame. All open orders in the same MT4 terminal will be managed. Caution This tool is for manual trading account. If you have other EA running in the
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Candleinfo
Igor Karchevsky
Utilities
The script is designed to retrieve parameters for the specified number of candles from the current one (the current candle - the working candle, i.e., the one that hasn't closed yet - is not taken into account). The obtained parameters are exported to a text file in an understandable format. These data can then be fed to any AI for analysis. To perform the analysis, you need to make a request and insert the data. The request might look like this: "ANALYZE JAPANESE CANDLES, PROBABILITIES, AND TAR
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Hide SL and TP
Trinh Van Kien
Utilities
Hidden StopLoss, Hidden  TakeProfit,  Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden  Take Profit,  Hidden SL, Hidden  TP Broker will not be able to know the StopLoss and TakeProfit price. Auto Hidden Stop Loss and Hidden  Take Profit  MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without Stop Loss and Take Profit and checks what level should be set in accordance w
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
More from author
Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
4.8 (5)
Utilities
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols     (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Sin
Filter:
James Cooper
48
James Cooper 2023.06.23 01:48 
 

works as described/intended. Great value for the price. It would be nice if the EA recognize swap/commssion fees and include them in the overall position calculatation with martingale. Currently, in some instances, a few longer swing positions may close net negative if commision/swap fees are high, depending on settings & broker. I'd recommend!

DADALI ARWALY
3852
Reply from developer DADALI ARWALY 2023.06.29 15:32
Thank you for the feedback. Will implement it in the future.
Reply to review