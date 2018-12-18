Average Daily Range SR

5

Average Daily Range (ADR) SR is an indicator which shows how far a currency pair can move in a day. It can be used to find hidden support and resistance levels (SR), estimate effective profit and stop loss targets, and provide short term trade signals from the hidden SR levels.

Features

  • Automatically plots on the chat, the top and bottom of the ADR value (i.e. a horizontal channel) which acts as Support and Resistance Levels
  • Automatically calculates the percentage of the ADR reached by the currency pair in a day
  • Fully customisable, including the Period


How it Works

The Average Daily Range (ADR) works by calculating the average range for a defined period. By applying the calculated ADR value to the high or to the low of the trading day, the ADR lines can be plotted. This ADR indicator quickly provides you with a picture of the current trading range in relation to the average trading range for a specified period. Example, EURUSD has moved an average of 100 pips in the last 14 days, but has only moved 40 pips for the current day. This means that EURUSD is trading below its potential at the moment. This can provide the trader with useful information regardless of the strategy employed. In this indicator, the standard period of 14 is used. The period can be set to any value desired by the user.

Uses

The ADR indicator can be used in the following ways:

  • Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit: For Example, if the ADR value for a currency pair is 100 pips, one may think of exiting a trade as the market moves close to the ADR value.  
  • Short term trade: The ADR lines can be used as a zone to find reversal trades. If the currency pair reaches the top or bottom of the ADR range, then it could be due for a reversal. Watch for reversal signals to capture a potential retracement. Similarly one can find breakout trades. If the price action breaks through the top or bottom of the ADR line, in this case, you may want to enter a trade in the direction of the breakout.
  • Support and Resistance: The top and bottom of the ADR range can act as support and resistance levels. This lines are automatically plotted by the indicator

Input Parameters:

The following input parameters are customisable: 

Location: The input value determines where the ADR information is displayed on the chat

Font Size, colour: parameters to adjust the ADR information

Period: Number of days used to calculate the ADR

ShowADRLine: shows the ADR top and bottom lines

ADRLine/Color/Style/Width: = parameters to control the visual aspects of the ADRLine

 


Reviews 1
Robert Torres Jr
1921
Robert Torres Jr 2021.05.01 19:00 
 

I love the ADR indicator. It does not clutter my chart with old ADR just the new average. I can see if my trade is at the beginning of the range or the end. I can know if my entries and exits are good. This is absolutely wonderful!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Indicators
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
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Psychological or Round Levels
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
Psychological or Round Levels indicator automatically draws lines or zones at the psychological levels (00 or 50) as the market moves.  New lines are drawn as the market moves while the old lines are deleted. This ensures that your chart is clutter-free. The user specifies the number of lines preferred on the chat, and the indicator keeps the number of lines constant. The indicator plots two types of levels, the Main Level (00 levels e.g. USDCAD 1.33000, 1.34000) and the Sub Level (50 levels -
Entry and Exit
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
Entry and Exit indicator simplifies the trading process by automatically providing the entry price and the take profit price with the appropriate stop loss. The indicator constantly monitors the market for the right entry conditions and send outs signals via push notifications to the trader's mobile phone or pc as desired. Hence a trader do not need to watch the chart all day but only act when signals are sent. This indicator is built around the 'H4 Engulfing System' and the 'Triple Stochastic S
ADR with S and R levels
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
Average Daily Range (ADR) with Support  (S) and Resistance (R) Levels is an indicator which shows how far a currency pair can move in a day. It can be used to find hidden support and resistance levels, estimate effective profit and stop loss targets, and provide short term trade signals from the hidden S and R levels. Features Automatically plots on the chat, the top and bottom of the ADR value (i.e. a horizontal channel) which acts as Support and Resistance Levels Automatically calculates the p
Round Number Drawer
William Jidekene Igwe
Indicators
The Round Number Drawer is an indicator that automatically draw lines or zones at the psychological levels (00 or 50) as the market moves.  New lines are drawn as the market moves while the old lines are deleted. This ensures that your chart is clutter-free. The user specifies the number of lines preferred on the chat, and the indicator keeps the number of lines constant. The indicator plots two types of levels, the Main Level (00 levels e.g. USDCAD 1.33000, 1.34000) and the Sub Level (50 levels
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Robert Torres Jr
1921
Robert Torres Jr 2021.05.01 19:00 
 

I love the ADR indicator. It does not clutter my chart with old ADR just the new average. I can see if my trade is at the beginning of the range or the end. I can know if my entries and exits are good. This is absolutely wonderful!

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