Alwinson Range CI

This indicator displays the Daily Range of a selected pair directly on your chart, providing a clear and concise view of the pair’s movement for the day.

It simplifies tracking how far a pair has moved, offering traders a practical advantage in analyzing market activity.

This feature is especially useful for making faster and more accurate trading decisions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, it helps streamline your strategy by highlighting key market insights in real-time.


