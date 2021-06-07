Moving Average Force
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Use M1 chart.
Period 20: open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots.
When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'.
Recommended pairs: EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, AudUsd, NzdUsd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpCzk, GbpHuf, GbpNzd, UsdSgd, ...
This indicator is really useful, I think you did an excellent job, I would like to have more details about how you calculate the strength of the moving average and normalize the data. Este indicador es realmente util, creo que hiciste un excelente trabajo, me gustaria tener mas detalles sobre como calculas la fuerza de la media movil y normalizar los datos.