Moving Average Force

5
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments.

Operational advice:

Use M1 chart.

Period 20: open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots.

When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'.


Period 50: matches the trend, when it is at the extremes it clearly indicates when trend starts and ends.Do not use during congestion times

To change period indicator right click over the line and choose "MA Inclination () property". Also you can customize line color and other properties.

Recommended pairs:  EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, AudUsd, NzdUsd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpCzk, GbpHuf, GbpNzd, UsdSgd, ...


Reviews 3
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
3853
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo 2024.05.27 16:41 
 

This indicator is really useful, I think you did an excellent job, I would like to have more details about how you calculate the strength of the moving average and normalize the data. Este indicador es realmente util, creo que hiciste un excelente trabajo, me gustaria tener mas detalles sobre como calculas la fuerza de la media movil y normalizar los datos.

Konstantin Remezov
1138
Konstantin Remezov 2021.12.14 11:00 
 

thanks for the work. when used correctly, it brings results. the main thing is to see where the trend is directed. and @ThorstenKock is a fraudster who gives everyone specially bad reviews. @ThorstenKock delete the terminal and forex

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Moving Average Inclination
Lorenzo Marchesin
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use M1 chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at the
FREE
SecondsOfMinute
Lorenzo Marchesin
Indicators
It is the simplest indicator in existence. It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle. It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time. Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for sc
FREE
Seconds label draggable on the chart
Lorenzo Marchesin
Indicators
It is the simplest indicator in existence. It has only one function: report the seconds elapsed since the last minute end in a very convenient way, with a label that can be moved in the chart, so that the trader does not have to take his eye off the forming candle. It is used on M1, but also on larger intervals, for those interested in opening/closing positions at the best time. Sometimes an intense movement in the last 10" of the minute gives indications of future trend, and can be used for sc
FREE
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Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo
3853
Cristian Mateo Duque Ocampo 2024.05.27 16:41 
 

This indicator is really useful, I think you did an excellent job, I would like to have more details about how you calculate the strength of the moving average and normalize the data. Este indicador es realmente util, creo que hiciste un excelente trabajo, me gustaria tener mas detalles sobre como calculas la fuerza de la media movil y normalizar los datos.

Konstantin Remezov
1138
Konstantin Remezov 2021.12.14 11:00 
 

thanks for the work. when used correctly, it brings results. the main thing is to see where the trend is directed. and @ThorstenKock is a fraudster who gives everyone specially bad reviews. @ThorstenKock delete the terminal and forex

Lorenzo Marchesin
2585
Reply from developer Lorenzo Marchesin 2022.12.21 11:58
Thanks Konstantin. Your remark is correct. A study is underway to improve it, based on the formation of highs and lows in extreme positions.
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.11.16 17:09 
 

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