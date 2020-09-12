Auto StopLoss Premium mt4

While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Premium doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set. Also adds a take profit.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting:

  • StopLoss_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.1% ~ 100 pips EURUSD)
  • TakeProfit_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.2% ~ 200 pips EURUSD)


A standard version of the program is also available (Auto StopLoss Defender mt4, you can set stoploss, without takeprofit)



tags: auto stop loss take profit

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While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss Defender doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction) The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set. The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway! In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If yo
Auto StopLoss Defender Demo
Dmitrij Petrenko
1 (1)
Utilities
It's demo version of  Auto StopLoss Defender , you can buy on page -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33106 or extended version of the program is   Auto StopLoss Premium , you can set stoploss and takeprofit -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33111 Demo restrictions: Stop-loss 0.10% for new order. While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss Defender  doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss
FREE
Auto StopLoss Defender Demo mt4
Dmitrij Petrenko
Utilities
It's demo version of  Auto StopLoss Defender , you can buy on page -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33112 or extended version of the program is   Auto StopLoss Premium , you can set stoploss and takeprofit -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33113 Demo restrictions: Stop-loss reset to 0.10% for new order. While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss Defender  doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connec
FREE
Auto StopLoss Defender mt4
Dmitrij Petrenko
Utilities
Work with gold and Japanese yen. Now working without pips! While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss Defender  doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction) The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set. The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway! In the
Auto StopLoss Premium
Dmitrij Petrenko
Utilities
While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss  Premium  doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction) The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set. Also adds a take profit. The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway! In the settings you can set any stop los
One Click Close ECN
Dmitrij Petrenko
Utilities
Fast closing of all positions in one click. A very useful button when you use position averaging, adding new orders, and when the price returns for a few seconds to the desired point, and there are more than 10 orders, it is very important to have time to close all of them. The second time the price may not return. Super fast execution. Orders are closed asynchronously without waiting for the previous result. The utility allows you to add a button to any window. Multiple buttons can be added fo
SP500 Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Smart Collector Automated   intraday  t rading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The SP500 Smart Collector advisor was tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index consists of the 505 largest companies in the United States and is growing at an
Nasdaq Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
Nasdaq     Smart Collector Automated intraday  trading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The Nasdaq Smart Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks or manipulations. The Nasdaq   index consists of the largest tech companies in the United States and is gro
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
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