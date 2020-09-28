One Click Close ECN

Most risk tools work on the account as a whole: when the account hits its limit, everything stops, including the EAs that were doing nothing wrong. EA Circuit Breaker works one EA at a time. When a single EA crosses the line you drew for it, that EA is dealt with and the rest of the account keeps running. It does not open trades of its own, it does not give advice, and it does not send signals. BUILT FOR HEDGING ACCOUNTS Telling one EA's trades from another's is only possible while the platf