One Click Close ECN

Fast closing of all positions in one click.

A very useful button when you use position averaging, adding new orders, and when the price returns for a few seconds to the desired point, and there are more than 10 orders, it is very important to have time to close all of them. The second time the price may not return.

  • Super fast execution. Orders are closed asynchronously without waiting for the previous result.
  • The utility allows you to add a button to any window.
  • Multiple buttons can be added for convenience.
  • Button(s) can be moved to any position in window
  • There is a video with setting up and showing the work.




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It's demo version of  Auto StopLoss Defender , you can buy on page -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33112 or extended version of the program is   Auto StopLoss Premium , you can set stoploss and takeprofit -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33113 Demo restrictions: Stop-loss reset to 0.10% for new order. While you are trading,  Auto StopLoss Defender  doing all the routine work. "Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connec
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Amol Ashok Koshti
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Amol Ashok Koshti 2022.02.15 07:11 
 

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Dmitrij Petrenko
1941
Reply from developer Dmitrij Petrenko 2022.02.24 23:33
Today I use this app and it works fine.
1. Can you see what writes in metatrader journal log?
2. Do you accept [Algo Trading] button enable?
3. What your broker name?
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