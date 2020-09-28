One Click Close ECN
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 7
Fast closing of all positions in one click.
A very useful button when you use position averaging, adding new orders, and when the price returns for a few seconds to the desired point, and there are more than 10 orders, it is very important to have time to close all of them. The second time the price may not return.
- Super fast execution. Orders are closed asynchronously without waiting for the previous result.
- The utility allows you to add a button to any window.
- Multiple buttons can be added for convenience.
- Button(s) can be moved to any position in window
- There is a video with setting up and showing the work.
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1. Can you see what writes in metatrader journal log?
2. Do you accept [Algo Trading] button enable?
3. What your broker name?