Auto StopLoss Defender Demo mt4

It's demo version of Auto StopLoss Defender, you can buy on page - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33112

or extended version of the program is  Auto StopLoss Premium, you can set stoploss and takeprofit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33113


Demo restrictions:

Stop-loss reset to 0.10% for new order.


While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Defender doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting:

  • StopLoss_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.1% ~ 100 pips EURUSD)
tags: auto stop loss
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4.11 (19)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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4.96 (54)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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