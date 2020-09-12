Auto StopLoss Premium

While you are trading, Auto StopLoss Premium doing all the routine work.

"Must have" for scalping. Best way to save account balance in case of force majeure.(Internet connection loss, power outage, sharp change in price direction)

The Utilite automatically adds a stop loss to open and pending orders that have no stoploss set. Also adds a take profit.

The anti-requote system is built into the Utilite. That means  the stop loss will be registered anyway!

In the settings you can set any stop loss begin from 0.0001 (If your broker does not allow to set 1 pip, then the nearest lowest value is set)

Setting:

  • StopLoss_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.1% ~ 100 pips EURUSD)
  • TakeProfit_Percent - How Percent cource change (Default 0.2% ~ 200 pips EURUSD)


A standard version of the program is also available (Auto StopLoss Defender, you can set stoploss, without takeprofit)


Demo version for test - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33312

tags: auto stop loss take profit

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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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